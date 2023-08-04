The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 has already seen some major upsets and has finally narrowed down to the top 16 teams, played in Australia and New Zealand from July 20-August 20, 2023.

This edition of the quadrennial spectacle is being played with 32 teams for the first time and has produced some riveting contests Down Under.

After 48 matches, two teams from each group made it to the round of 16, where knockout games will now determine the quarterfinalists of the WWC 2023.

Which teams made their debut at the Women’s World Cup?

Eight countries made their debut in the World Cup. They are Haiti, MoroccoPanama, Philippines, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Vietnam and Zambia.

Of them, Morocco became the only country to script history, as it qualified for the knockouts, with two-time World Cup winner, Germany, getting eliminated from that group.

Who has been knocked out of the Women’s World Cup?

The following teams have been knocked out of the Women’s World Cup: New Zealand, Philippines, Canada, Ireland, Zambia, Costa Rica, China, Haiti, Portugal, Vietnam, Brazil, Panama, Italy, Argentina, Germany, South Korea.

What teams are in the round of 16 World Cup 2023?

Group A – Switzerland, Norway

Group B – Australia, Nigeria

Group C – Japan, Spain

Group D – England, Denmark

Group E – Netherlands, USA

Group F – France, Jamaica

Group G – Sweden, South Africa

Group H – Colombia, Morocco

When is the Women’s World Cup round of 16?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup round of 16 starts on August 5, 2023. Following is the schedule for WWC 2023 pre-quarterfinals:

Date Teams Time Venue August 5, 2023 Switzerland vs Spain 10:30 am Eden Park August 5, 2023 Japan vs Norway 1:30 pm Sky Stadium August 6, 2023 Netherlands vs South Africa 7:30 am Allianz Stadium August 6, 2023 Sweden vs USA 2:30 pm AAMI Park August 7, 2023 England vs Nigeria 1:00 PM Suncorp Stadium August 7, 2023 Australia vs Denmark 4:00 PM Stadium Australia August 8, 2023 Colombia vs Jamaica 1:30 PM AAMI Park August 8, 2023 France vs Morocco 4:30 PM Coopers Stadium

Where can I watch the Women’s World Cup round of 16?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup knockouts will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network. The matches can be live-streamed on FanCode.