MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Sweden’s Lundkvist to miss WWC with ankle injury

The 21-year-old picked up the knock in a 5-1 win over the Philippines in a game that took place behind closed doors, and despite the best efforts of Sweden’s medical team, she will not be fit in time to take part.

Published : Jul 18, 2023 17:22 IST , STOCKHOLM - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: Hanna Lundkvist of Sweden in action during a friendly game.
File Photo: Hanna Lundkvist of Sweden in action during a friendly game. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo: Hanna Lundkvist of Sweden in action during a friendly game. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sweden defender Hanna Lundkvist is out of the Women’s World Cup after suffering an ankle injury in her side’s final friendly against the Philippines on Monday, the Swedish Football Association (SvFF) has announced.

The 21-year-old picked up the knock in a 5-1 win over the Philippines in a game that took place behind closed doors, and despite the best efforts of Sweden’s medical team, she will not be fit in time to take part.

READ MORE: Five reasons why the United States can win the WWC 2023

“Further examination that we did in the evening unfortunately showed that Hanna won’t be able to take part in the World Cup. The nature of the injury means that we have assessed that the time available during the tournament is not enough to get Hanna back,” team doctor Houman Ebrahimi said in a statement on Tuesday.

Lundkvist will be replaced by Linkoping FC’s Stina Lennartsson, who will travel to join the team ahead of their opening game against South Africa in Wellington on Sunday.

Related Topics

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

Sweden

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup, USWNT preview: Five reasons why the United States can win the WWC 2023
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Sweden’s Lundkvist to miss WWC with ankle injury
    Reuters
  3. ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC signs English striker Curtis Main for upcoming Indian Super League season
    Team Sportstar
  4. Korea Open: Rankireddy-Shetty advance to pre-quarters
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sindhu slips to world no. 17, lowest ranking in over a decade
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Sweden’s Lundkvist to miss WWC with ankle injury
    Reuters
  2. Ireland preparing for difficult debut in Women’s World Cup opener against co-host Australia
    AP
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup, USWNT preview: Five reasons why the United States can win the WWC 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup, USWNT preview: Five reasons why the United States can win the WWC 2023
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Sweden’s Lundkvist to miss WWC with ankle injury
    Reuters
  3. ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC signs English striker Curtis Main for upcoming Indian Super League season
    Team Sportstar
  4. Korea Open: Rankireddy-Shetty advance to pre-quarters
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sindhu slips to world no. 17, lowest ranking in over a decade
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment