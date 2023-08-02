MagazineBuy Print

Women’s World Cup 2023: Diani’s hat-trick helps France beat Panama, enters knockout stage

After conceding in the second minute, France dominated, with goals from Maelle Lakrar, Lea Le Garrec and Vicki Becho, despite playing without captain Wendie Renard and all-time leading scorer Eugenie Le Sommer.

Published : Aug 02, 2023 18:04 IST , SYDNEY

Reuters
France forward Kadidiatou Diani celebrates after scoring a goal against Panama during the Women’s World Cup. 
France forward Kadidiatou Diani celebrates after scoring a goal against Panama during the Women's World Cup.  | Photo Credit: AFP
France forward Kadidiatou Diani celebrates after scoring a goal against Panama during the Women’s World Cup.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Kadidiatou Diani netted a hat-trick, including two penalties, to lead France to a frenzied 6-3 victory over debutant Panama on Wednesday and into the last 16 of the Women’s World Cup.

Les Bleues needed only a draw in the Group F finale against winless Panama. After conceding in the second minute, France dominated, with goals from Maelle Lakrar, Lea Le Garrec and Vicki Becho, despite playing without captain Wendie Renard and all-time leading scorer Eugenie Le Sommer.

Women’s World Cup 2023: Italians in tears after shock loss knocks them out

Marta Cox made history by scoring Panama’s first-ever Women’s World Cup goal - and the quickest at this tournament at 1:07 - with a stunning 35-yard freekick that curled into the top corner. Cox burst into tears before being mobbed by team-mates.

Trailing 5-1, Yomira Pinzon added a second for Las Canaleras - the Canal Girls - from the penalty spot in the 64th minute, to the delight of a largely neutral Sydney Football Stadium crowd of 40,498.

Lineth Cedeno pulled one back with a header in the 87th minute, given after a VAR review for a potential offside. 

