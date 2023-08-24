MagazineBuy Print

FIFA Disciplinary Committee opens proceedings against Spanish FA President Rubiales

Rubiales kissed Spanish player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after she collected her medal, provoking an immediate global reaction.

Published : Aug 24, 2023 17:41 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales in the stands before a match at the 2022 FIFA World Cip. Photo/File Photo
Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales in the stands before a match at the 2022 FIFA World Cip. Photo/File Photo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee announced on Thursday, that is opening proceedings against Luis Rubiales, President of the Spanish Football Association, based on the events that occurred during the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

The events on the day are said to have violated paragraphs one and two of Article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

RELATED: Video: Spain federation chief Rubiales kisses Jenni Hermoso during trophy presentation, criticised

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee will only provide further information on these disciplinary proceedings once it has issued a final decision on the matter”, the committee said through a media statement.

“FIFA reiterates its unwavering commitment to respecting the integrity of all individuals and strongly condemns any behaviour to the contrary,” it added.

Rubiales kissed Spain player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy and medal ceremony on Sunday after the country’s 1-0 win over England in Sydney, Australia.

Hermoso has said she did not like the kiss and the national players’ union representing her — which Rubiales once led — called Wednesday for his conduct to not go unpunished.

FIFA gave no timetable for a ruling. The body’s disciplinary judges can impose sanctions on individuals ranging from warnings and fines to suspensions from the sport.

The FIFA disciplinary panel is chaired by Colombian lawyer Jorge Palacio, a former labor court judge and member of the state constitutional court.

The case likely will be judged by three of the 16 panel members. Three of the 16 are women, from England, Mexico and Thailand.

The Spanish Sports Minister condemned the act on Monday, while speaking to a public radio service.

“I think it is unacceptable to kiss a player on the lips to congratulate her,” acting minister Miquel Iceta said. “The first thing he has to do is to give explanations and make apologies, it is the logical and reasonable thing to do.”

Following this comment, Rubiales issued an apology on Spanish television’s social media post.

“Certainly I made a mistake and I have to acknowledge that,” Rubiales said in the video.

“It was done without any ill intention in a moment of the highest exuberance. Here we saw it as natural and normal but outside it has caused a commotion.”

“I have no choice but to apologise and to learn from this... and when representing the federation take more care,” he said, adding that he thought the furore was “idiotic”.

- With inputs from AP

