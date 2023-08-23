MagazineBuy Print

England’s Earps questions Nike over goalkeeper shirt statement

The Manchester United keeper also posted a link to a petition by Change.org, which asks people to support Earps and all female keepers. The petition has more than 130 thousand signatories.

Published : Aug 23, 2023 21:22 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Mary Earps of England is awarded the FIFA Golden Glove Award at the award ceremony following the FIFA Women’s World Cup final match between Spain and England.
Mary Earps of England is awarded the FIFA Golden Glove Award at the award ceremony following the FIFA Women’s World Cup final match between Spain and England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Mary Earps of England is awarded the FIFA Golden Glove Award at the award ceremony following the FIFA Women’s World Cup final match between Spain and England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England goalkeeper Mary Earps has questioned a Nike statement regarding the unavailability of her replica jersey during the recent Women’s World Cup.

The Golden Glove winner at the tournament in which England reached the final spoke out before the World Cup when fans were unable to buy the women’s version of England’s goalkeeper jersey.

Nike issued a statement after the World Cup final to say it understood the desire for a retail version of the jersey and was working towards solutions for future tournaments.

Also Read: Spain government demands ‘transparent and urgent’ Rubiales investigation

Earps posted the statement on her Instagram account with the question “@Nike is this your version of an apology/taking accountability/a powerful statement of intent?”.

The Manchester United keeper also posted a link to a petition by Change.org, which asks people to support Earps and all female keepers. The petition has more than 130 thousand signatories.

Nike lost earnings potential after the U.S. women’s team suffered its earliest-ever World Cup exit, but England’s run to the final provided an extra source of income.

“The demand for the Lionesses Nike jersey has been incredibly strong,” Nike said before the final on Sunday.

The England men’s goalkeeper jersey is available to buy.

Related Topics

Mary Earps /

FIFA Women's World Cup /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

