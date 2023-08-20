Who is Mary Earps, the England goalkeeper who saved Spain’s penalty in FIFA Women’s World Cup final?

England heaved a sigh of relief as its goalkeeper Mary Earps saved Jennifer Hermoso’s penalty for Spain in the FIFA Women’s World Cup final at the Stadium Australia in Sydney on Sunday.

Spain, leading 1-0 in the game after an Olga Carmona goal, got an opportunity to double it when Keira Walsh’s hand-ball was penalised with a spot-kick, following a VAR check and another by the referee on the monitor.

Hermoso took the kick which was saved Mary Earps, who plays for Manchester United in the Women’s Super League.

Who is Mary Earps, the England goalkeeper?

The 30-year-old goalkeeper began her club career with Leicester City. After spending time with multiple English clubs, and Wolfsburg, Earps found her home at Man United in 2019, when the club formed its women’s side.

Though she made her England senior debut in 2017, Earps wasn’t an assured starter for the national side.

That would change in 2021, when Sarina Wiegman took over the English women’s side.

Earps would star for the Lioness in their victorious Euro campaign and would help her side over Brazil in penalties in the Finalissima.

For her starring role with United and England, Earps would be voted as FIFA’s Best Goalkeeper for 2022. ‘Sometimes success looks like this, collecting trophies, sometimes it’s just waking up and putting one step in front of the other. There’s only one of you in the world, and that’s more than good enough. Be unapologetically yourself. Thank you everyone,” she said.