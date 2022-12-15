FIFA World Cup prize money: How much will Argentina or France get for winning the 2022 final

In addition to a glorious trophy and eternal glory as a World Cup winner, the final between France and Argentina on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium will determine who will take home the biggest chunk of the incredibly large prize money.

For the Qatar World Cup - the 22nd edition of the marquee event - FIFA, the global governing body of the sport, has allocated $440 million, a $40m increase from the 2018 edition.

In the 2014 Brazil World Cup, $358m was up for grabs. Asides from the winning team, all the participating teams receive a reward for making it to the finals.

How much money do you get for winning the FIFA World Cup?

The winner of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be awarded USD 42 million, which is approximately 344 crores in Indian rupees.

Here is the prize money breakdown for the 2022 World Cup:

Standing Prize money Prize money in INR WINNER $42 MILLION INR 344 CRORES RUNNER-UP $30 MILLION INR 245 CRORES 3RD PLACE $27 MILLION INR 220 CRORES 4TH PLACE $25 MILLION INR 204 CRORES 5TH-8TH PLACE $17 MILLION INR 138 CRORES 9TH-16TH PLACE $13 MILLION INR 106 CRORES 17TH-32ND PLACE $9 MILLION INR 74 CRORES

In the 2018 World Cup, the winner, France, received $38m, while the runner-up, Croatia, earned $28 million.

Before the 2006 World Cup, the winning side never received more than $10m, with 1982 champion Italy walking away with an estimated $2.2m.

In 2002, FIFA increased the prize money pool, with the governing body handing cheques to all the teams.

Here is the chart of prize money winning teams received since the 1982 World Cup:

EDITION AMOUNT Prize money in INR 1982 FIFA World Cup $2.2 MILLION INR 17.97 CRORES 1986 FIFA World Cup $2.8 MILLION INR 22.87 CRORES 1990 FIFA World Cup $3.5 MILLION INR 28.50 CRORES 1994 FIFA World Cup $4 MILLION INR 32.67 CRORES 1998 FIFA World Cup $6 MILLION INR 49.0 CRORES 2002 FIFA World Cup $8 MILLION INR 65.3 CRORES 2006 FIFA World Cup $20 MILLION INR 163.37 CRORES 2010 FIFA World Cup $30 MILLION INR 245.0 CRORES 2014 FIFA World Cup $35 MILLION INR 285.59 CRORES

How does the World Cup 2022 prize money compare to the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

FIFA has announced that a total of $60 million in prize money will be up for grabs at the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

So, the prize money being offered in the Qatar Men’s World Cup 2022 is more than seven times that of the prize money on offer for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

However, the $60 million prize money on offer at the 2023 Women’s World Cup is double what was on offer at the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France.

According to reports, FIFA might further increase the prize money on offer at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, with the total figure leading up to $100m.