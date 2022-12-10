Messi, Martinez help Argentina scrape past Netherlands in FIFA World Cup quarterfinal

Lionel Messi and Emiliano Martinez proved to be the difference as Argentina scraped its way past Netherlands through a shootout in the quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup at the Lusail Stadium on Saturday.

Martinez saved two spot kicks in the tiebreaker to help Albiceleste into the semifinal after the game finished 2-2, with Netherlands scoring two late goals through Wout Weghorst.

Argentina opened the scoring through Nahuel Molina, who was set up by an incisive Messi through ball.

Messi doubled the scoring from the spot after Marcos Acuna was fouled by Denzel Dumfries at the edge of the box.

Argentina survived a late Netherlands onslaught, which resulted in a Weghorst header goal, to make its way into the semifinal, where it will face Croatia.

Weghorst then scored with the last kick of the regulation time to level the game.

MORE TO FOLLOW