Netherlands vs Argentina LIVE, World Cup 2022 quarterfinal updates: Lineups out as Messi, De Paul start; Kick-off at 12:30am IST

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal between Netherlands and Argentina, happening at the Lusail stadium.

LINE-UPS!! Netherlands: Andries Noppert, Daley Blind, Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk (capt), Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Steven Bergwijn, Frenkie de Jong, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay. Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, Nahuel Molina, Marcos Acuna, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi

11:35pm: The last two World Cup meetings between Netherlands and Argentina have finished 0-0, in the 2006 group stages and the 2014 semifinal (Argentina progressing on penalties).

Curious neighbours: Argentina fans watch the penalty shootout of Croatia and Brazil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Absolute scenes at Education City stadium!!! Croatia has just done the unthinkable. From being a goal behind in the extra time, it has produced an outstanding comeback- with a Petkovic equaliser in the 117th minute- to win 3-2 in the penalty shootout. Croatia has now won four out of four penalty shootouts at World Cups. Click here for match HIGHLIGHTS

Meanwhile: The quarterfinal clash between Croatia and Brazil has just entered penalty shootouts!! Croatia is the only team alongside Germany to have a 100 per cent penalty shootout win record. Click here to follow the match LIVE

11:05pm: This will be the sixth World Cup meeting between Netherlands and Argentina, with only Brazil against Sweden (7) and Argentina against Germany (7) being played more often in the competition.

Predicted lineups Netherlands: Noppert; Timber, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, De Jong, De Roon, Blind; Klaassen; Gakpo, Depay Argentina: Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; Fernandez, De Paul, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Messi, Alvarez

PREVIEW

The weight of history rests on the shoulders of today’s inheritors of the orange jersey and that of the blue-and-white striped shirts. Past players of the three-time finalist and the two-time champion have clashed in many World Cup classics, and Argentina against the Netherlands again promises to be a cracker of a game.

A wiser Louis van Gaal, back at the Dutch helm, had bolted shut the creativity of Lionel Messi, then at his peak, when they last met in the semifinals of Brazil 2014. Messi was subdued, but Argentina still went through as Wesley Sneijder and Ron Vlaar missed their penalties.

His team, van Gaal insists, is ready for all eventualities. “We support players in a scientific way to practise penalties and we hope we will have a minor advantage if we have to take penalties,” he said in his pre-match press conference.

READ: Netherlands in penalty shootouts at FIFA World Cup - Records, stats, saves and goals

The Argentines, though, had failed to win the two previous meetings – in 1998 and 2006 – Lionel Scaloni, the youngest manager here, does not want the game to go down to the uncertainties that shootouts bring. “We can’t think about penalty shootouts from now because then our focus would be lost. We should first look at 90 minutes and win the game,” he said. “The most important is how we try to damage the opponent and not get damaged ourselves. We have analysed the Dutch team and will set our team accordingly.”

A six-day break after an emotional round-of-16 win over the Aussies has helped the Argentines as the team utilised the free time to relax and rejuvenate with their families. “Moments with family members are important to unwind and enjoy the World Cup. Till the Australia game we had played four matches in 11 days, but now we are rested and ready, physically and mentally,” Alexis Mac Allister, who scored against Poland, said.

Angel Di Maria’s left-side runs and constant changing of positions was missed during the Australia game, but Scaloni expects the veteran to be available and help disrupt Holland’s plan of using Denzel Dumfries and Daley Blind through the wings.

ALSO READ: Argentina vs Netherlands, FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals - Three key battles to look out for

The Dutch had been relatively untested in group-stage wins over Qatar and Senegal before facing moments of trouble against the United States. While Memphis Depay gradually improves his fitness and game, a young Cody Gakpo has been its breakout star with three goals from four games. For Argentina, Messi has benefited from the introduction of a more mobile Julian Alvarez and has already attempted 4.8 shots on goal per game – the second most at this World Cup after Kylian Mbappe’s 5.3 – and played 3.3 key passes (the most per game).

Van Gaal has been combative about the media’s notion of the Dutch under him adopting a negative game, moving away from the rampant free football of Johan Cruyff.

He was angsty again when asked about his 3-5-2 system. “My vision has evolved; I was head coach of Ajax with a very offensive DNA and in Barcelona I learnt that you can’t always pursue that. And then, I started thinking about football in a different way and in World Cup 2014, you would have seen that vision and more teams are now using that. Football is evolving and it’s not easy to play the offensive way Ajax used to play. We also press, push and do it in varied ways, and not just defend. Brazil is also doing almost the same thing as the Dutch,” he said.

The Dutch manager has an axe to grind against Di Maria as well. The Argentine winger had called his former Manchester United boss “the worst coach of my career”.

“I am very sorry that Ángel Di María once said that I am the worst coach he has ever had. Here next to me sits Memphis. He was also in Manchester. And now we kiss on the mouth,” the oldest manager at this World Cup said. “We didn’t see eye to eye then but now we work together, and I want to kiss him on the mouth, but looks like now he doesn’t want that.”

Van Gaal’s jokes may be a little stale, but his Netherlands team will hope to be fresh and ready to scuttle the ceremonial ‘Leo Messi last dance’ that this World Cup is fast becoming.

Get all the results for the FIFA World Cup 2022 here: Full list of all matches, scores, results, goalscorers

When and where to watch

When will the Netherlands vs Argentina quarterfinal match kick-off?

The Netherlands vs Argentina quarterfinal match will kick-off at 12:30 am IST, December 10.

Where will the Netherlands vs Argentina quarterfinal match kick-off?

The Netherlands vs Argentina quarterfinal match will kick-off at the Lusail Stadium.

Where can you watch the Netherlands vs Argentina quarterfinal match in India?

The Netherlands vs Argentina quarterfinal match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. On Android and well as iOS, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be live streamed on JioCinema.

Where can you watch the Netherlands vs Argentina quarterfinal match outside India?

Argentina – Live Stream: Telemundo

United States – TV: FOX, Telemundo; Live Stream: fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Canada – TV: CTV, TSN; Live Stream: fuboTV, TSN app

United Kingdom – TV: BBC One; Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

Australia – TV: SBS; Live Stream: SBS On Demand

New Zealand – TV: Sky Sports; Live Stream: Sky Sport

Malaysia – TV: RTM, Astro; Live Stream: Astro Go

Singapore – TV: Mediacorp Channel 5; Live Stream: StarHub TV+, IPTV, Singtel TV

Hong Kong – TV: BeIN Sports, ITV; Live Stream: Now TV, ViuTV

Nigeria – SuperSport and Showmax Pro.