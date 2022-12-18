Argentina wins World Cup, presentation ceremony LIVE: Messi wins Golden Ball, Martinez wins Golden Glove, Mbappe takes Golden Boot

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 presentation ceremony

It's time for Argentina!

The French players climb onto the stage to claim their runner-up medal.

PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT... GIVE IT UP FOR LEEEEOOOOO MESSSSIIIIIIII! The GOAT debate ends now, isn't it? He plants a kiss on the only trophy that has been missing from his cabinet, sending the stadium into delirium.

Kylian Mbappe wins the Golden Boot for scoring eight goals. He bagged a hattrick tonight, to go past Messi's seven. Mbappe won his maiden World Cup with France in the 2018 edition in Russia. He wins the Golden Boot in the FIFA World Cup 2022 with eight goals. With 12 overall goals in the tournament, he has equalled Pele's goal-tally. He also became the only player to score a hat-trick in the final of a World Cup after Geoff Hurst for England in the 1966 final against West Germany.

Emi Martinez, obviously... Could they really have any other goalkeeper of the tournament? GOATkeeper, sincerest apologies. Martinez received his first senior call-up in 2011 against Nigeria when he was asked to replace Oscar Ustari .Despite shining between the posts for his national team in the current edition of the Copa America, Martinez got his first senior call up way back in 2011 when he replaced Oscar Ustari in a match against Nigeria. It was not until a decade later that he got a chance to represent his national team. He donned his national shirt for the first time against Chile in June 2021 in a FIFA 2022 qualification match. Martinez won the Copa America with Argentina in 2021 and made two saves in World Cup 2022 final penalty shootout, which helped his side beat France and lift the title.

Time to award the young player of the tournament... It is none other than Enzo Fernandez of Argentina. The 21-year-old Fernandez, a central midfielder who plays for Portuguese club Benfica, scored his maiden goal for the national side against Mexico. Incidentally, Fernandez became the youngest player to score a World Cup goal for Argentina since Messi in 2006. He won the Young Player of the Year award in the post-match ceremony of the World Cup final.

The referees are being honoured first.

The referees are being honoured first. ⦿ FIFA president Gianni Infantino enters, followed by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani , the Emir of Qatar.

Lights out and here we go... The trophy is being brought to the stage by FIFA legends Sergio Batista and Nery Pumpido.

⦿ The whole Argentina squad is in tears and understandably so...

CLOSING CEREMONY

⦿ Deepika Padukone and Spanish goalkeeping great Iker Casillas unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy. The travel case is designed to protect and transport the trophy, which weighs 6.175 kgs and is made of 18-carat gold and malachite.

⦿ The full-female lineup of Light the Sky is here. Give a round of applause for Nora Fatehi, Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal.

Nora Fatehi, Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal perform during the closing ceremony. | Photo Credit: PAUL CHILDS

Ozuna and Gims star in a live rendition of Arhbo.

STARSTRUCK! Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are in the stands.

According to reports, three Argentina players - Rodrigo De Paul one among them - walked out onto the pitch before the closing ceremony, stood in the centre circle for a moment to soak in the atmosphere.

According to reports, three Argentina players - Rodrigo De Paul one among them - walked out onto the pitch before the closing ceremony, stood in the centre circle for a moment to soak in the atmosphere. ⦿ Two colourful balloons with Argentina and France flags float about as Jung Kook’s Dreamers plays in the background. There is a colourful lotus-like formation in the centre of the pitch.

Davido and Aisha put up a live performance of (Hayya Hayya) Better Together.

While the opening ceremony celebrated bridging the gaps and getting to know one another beyond differences, the final ceremony references the world coming together for the 29 days of the tournament through poetry and music.

While the opening ceremony celebrated bridging the gaps and getting to know one another beyond differences, the final ceremony references the world coming together for the 29 days of the tournament through poetry and music. ⦿ Indian fan? Argentina supporter? Two’s better than one!

⦿ Here is an image from the event...

⦿ Earlier today, there was a beautiful air show to celebrate Qatar National Day.

SRK: "Anything is possible if you put your head to it. In Rooney's case, he put his foot to it. I remember him kicking the ball hard from the half in a game against West Ham and it just somehow flew into the goal."

SRK: “Anything is possible if you put your head to it. In Rooney’s case, he put his foot to it. I remember him kicking the ball hard from the half in a game against West Ham and it just somehow flew into the goal.” ⦿ “It would be so romantic if Messi wins the World Cup before he retires or whatever he decides to do. Why hasn’t Messi aged?” Shah Rukh asks Rooney. “With Messi and Ronaldo, they are always striving to be the best. From the Saudi game, Messi has gotten better and better,” Rooney says.

⦿ Here’s an idea. Who’s on board?

"You are a tough guy," Shah Rukh tells Rooney. "I have based the character in Pathaan on you," he jokes. The movie releases on January 25, 2023 in theatres.

“You are a tough guy,” Shah Rukh tells Rooney. “I have based the character in on you,” he jokes. The movie releases on January 25, 2023 in theatres. ⦿ SRK is here in the studio, ladies and gentlemen! The 57-year-old greets English football legend Wayne Rooney before taking a seat alongside him. Says, “Have grown up watching Rooney and Manchester United on television.”

⦿ Members of the Qatari Amiri Guard patrol outside the stadium.

⦿ The Argentina bus, meanwhile, has just left the team hotel.

⦿ BTS has a message to convey...

"Look who we are, we are the dreamers

We make it happen, cause we believe it"



Huge respect & love for all the players, staff, and fans 👏

⦿ Guess who’s at Lusail... Will Messi find the back of the net with a tracer bullet strike?

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE FIFA WORLD CUP CLOSING CEREMONY

After 63 matches and a month of thrilling action on the pitch, Argentina and France will meet today for the ultimate prize of FIFA World Cup 2022.

La Albiceleste, led by their talismanic forward Lionel Messi, made the final, having beaten Croatia 3-0 in the last-four stage. Meanwhile, with Morocco having failed to find the back of the net in the semifinal, France is all set to defend its title.

Before the game kicks off at 8:30pm IST, there will be a short closing ceremony, details of which are given below.

When does the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 closing ceremony start?

The official start time of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 opening ceremony hasn’t been communicated yet.

However, in an official press release, the organisers have stated that spectators should be seated by 7pm IST, i.e; one-and-half hours ahead of kick-off time.

Stadium gates open at 4:30pm IST.

How long will the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 closing ceremony go on for?

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 closing ceremony will last 15 minutes.

What is the theme of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 closing ceremony?

‘While the opening ceremony celebrated bridging the gaps and getting to know one another beyond differences, the final ceremony will reference the world coming together for the 29 days of the tournament through poetry and music,’ a statement read.

How many fans are expected to turn up at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 closing ceremony?

A total of 88,000 spectators are expected to attend the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 closing ceremony and the Argentina vs France final at the Lusail Stadium.

What has the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 closing ceremony been officially named?

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 closing ceremony organisers are calling the segment “A Night to Remember”.

How can I watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final and closing ceremony in India?

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final and closing ceremony will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. On Android as well as iOS, it will be live streamed on JioCinema.