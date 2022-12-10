Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo starts on the bench for the second game in a row in Portugal’s quarterfinal match against Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium on Saturday.

It is for the first time that a fully-fit Ronaldo has started two consecutive games on the bench for Portugal.

Ronaldo did not make the starting lineup in a FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland at the Lusail Stadium. Goncalo Ramos took his place in the playing XI and scored a hattrick in his first-ever international start.

It was the first time since the European Championships in 2008, that Ronaldo didn’t make the starting XI in a major tournament.

In the 1-2 defeat to South Korea last week, Ronaldo was supposedly unhappy with Santos’ decision to take him off the pitch in the second half. The Portuguese media have shown images that suggest he used vulgar language in response to Santos’ decision.

Santos added fuel to the fire, saying he was unimpressed with Ronaldo’s behaviour. “I didn’t like it at all. I didn’t like it at all. Then these matters are resolved in-house.”

Santos, who said that Ronaldo was unhappy about being left on the bench, later played down the controversy saying, “Yes we did have a conversation, and it would be very bad if we didn’t have this. Since I took the helm of the national team we need to talk and have a relationship with players, it’s normal, that’s my approach, to have a close relationship.”

Ronaldo did come off the bench in the 73rd minute and found the back of the net against Switzerland but the goal was ruled offside.

Although Ronaldo fans will be desperately hoping the star striker gets to start, it looks unlikely especially after the kind of performance Ramos registered on Wednesday.