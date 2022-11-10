England’s FIFA World Cup 2022 squad: Who will make the cut? When is it out?

England’s squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be announced on Thursday by manager Gareth Southgate.

Southgate has plenty of selection headaches with players struggling for form and racing against time to be fit ahead of England’s first game against Iran on November 21. The Three Lions are also alongside the USA and Wales in Group B.

The big talking points will be surrounding the inclusion of in-form midfielder James Maddison and the injured duo of kYLE Walker and Kalvin Phillips.

When is England’s World Cup squad announced? England’s FIFA World Cup squad will be announced on November 10, 2 PM BST (7.30 PM IST)