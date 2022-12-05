News

Will it be an England vs Brazil World Cup final in Qatar? Three Lions’ route to final explained

If England go all the way to the final, they could potentially find themselves taking on Brazil.

DOHA 05 December, 2022 18:44 IST
England are looking to win their second World Cup title at the tournament in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their route to the final:

HOW DID ENGLAND QUALIFY FOR THE ROUND OF 16?

* The top two in each World Cup group advance to the last 16. The knockout rounds began on Dec. 3. These are one-off matches, which can go to extra time and then penalties to decide the winner.

* England finished top of Group B on seven points having beaten Iran 6-2 and drawn 0-0 with the United States, before defeating Wales 3-0.

WHO WERE ENGLAND’S OPPONENTS IN THE ROUND OF 16?

* England’s Round of 16 tie was against Senegal, the runners-up of Group A. The Three Lions went past Senegal with a 3-0 win.

WHO ARE ENGLAND’S POTENTIAL OPPONENTS IN THE QUARTERFINALS?

* England will face France in the quarterfinal. England beat Senegal while France beat Poland in the R16.

WHO ARE ENGLAND’S POTENTIAL OPPONENTS IN THE SEMIFINALS?

* If England make it to the semis one of the teams they could face is Group E runners-up Spain, or Group H Portugal.

WHO COULD ENGLAND FACE IN THE FINAL?

* If England go all the way to the final they could potentially find themselves taking on Brazil if, as expected, the five-times winners top Group G.

