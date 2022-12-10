England vs France, FIFA World Cup quarterfinal: Three key battles to look out for

Defending champion France will take on England in a quartefinal clash at the FIFA World Cup on Saturday at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Both teams have strong squads to choose from and will see key battles decide the outcome of the game.

Here are what could be the deciding match-ups between the teams.

Kylian Mbappe vs Kyle Walker

This has been the most obvious match-ups being talked about in the lead-up to the game. Mbappe is the leading scorer in the World Cup with five goals and is among the fastest forwards in the world right now. Walker, despite his recent injury, will be England’s best bet at righ-back to deal with Mbappe because of his own recovery pace.

France will be keen to set Mbappe on the run behind England’s defensive line to make the most of his speed.

In the UEFA Champions League, Mbappe has come up against Walker three times with the Frenchman registering a goal and an assist.

Mbappe clocked a speed of 35.3kmph in the recent win over Poland, where he scored twice. Walker is the fastest among England players when he registered 34.4kmph in the 3-0 win over Senegal in the Round of 16.

It remains to be seen if England manager Gareth Southgate switches to a three-man defence and bring in bring in Kieran Trippier to provide additional cover against Mbappe.

Harry Kane vs Aurélien Tchouaméni

England striker Kane comes into the game with a goal and three assists to his name. Kane has the habit of dropping deep between France’s midfield and defence lines to get on the ball. He possesses the passing ability to release the likes of Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham, who can use their pace to threaten France’s goal.

Kane also can influence the game with his goal-scoring with his timing of runs inside the box to latch on to the cutbacks inside the box.

France’s defensive midfielder Tchouameni becomes integral in keeping Kane in his radar and cut off the passes to the England no. 9. Tchouameni has the most interceptions (8) in the tournament.

Antoine Griezmann vs Declan Rice

Griezmann has evolved into a box-to-box midfielder off the right side in France’s midfield in this World Cup. While he hasn’t been a significant goal threat, he has been a big creative presence for Les Blues in the tournament.

Griezmann has played the most key passes (14) so far and has an assist to his name. He has also impressed with his defensive actions in helping the team regain possession.

Also Read Declan Rice returns to England training at World Cup after illness absence

Declan Rice has made the most interceptions (8) in the World Cup and will be keen to keep the ball from being played into the feet of the French attacker.