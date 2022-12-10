England vs France LIVE, FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal: Kane faces Mbappe; Kick Off at 12:30 AM IST - Qatar 2022 updates

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal between England and France at the Al Bayt Stadium.

00:05 - France’s creative outlet:

Antoine Griezmann has created 14 chances in the World Cup so far, the highest by a player in the tournament.

00:00 - Chance for Mbappe to extend lead:

The French sensation is at the top of the golden boot race in the Qatar World Cup with 5 goals. Messi, at second, has four goals and is already done with his quarterfinal game.

23:55 - Hugo Lloris at the top:

Hugo Lloris will become the most capped player in France’s history with his 143rd appearance for Les Bleus.

23:45 - A record for Jude Bellingham:

Jude Bellingham is the youngest player to start a World Cup quarter-final for England (19 years, 164 days) - the previous youngest was Wayne Rooney vs Portugal in 2006 (20 years, 250 days).

23:40 - Looks even in terms of possessional play between England and France:

23:08 - Predicted 11:

England: Pickford - Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw - Bellingham, Rice, Henderson - Saka, Kane, Foden

France: Lloris - Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, Hernandez - Tchouameni, Rabiot - Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe - Giroud

23:03 - England vs France Head to Head:

Played: 31 | England: 17 | France: 9 | Draw: 5

PREVIEW

All eyes will be on Kylian Mbappe once again as France take on England in a mouthwatering World Cup quarter-final clash but the defending champion must hope its lack of options from the bench will not be exposed on Saturday.

Les Bleus, who are looking to become the first team to retain the title since Brazil in 1958-1962, were hit hard by injuries ahead of the tournament with midfielders Paul Pogba and Ngolo Kante, and forward Karim Benzema all ruled out.

Mbappe has been on fire in Qatar, with five goals and two assists, while Olivier Giroud has provided three goals, but they have yet to come up against a world-class team.

After wins over Australia and Denmark in their first two matches, France’s fringe players did not cover themselves in glory in a 1-0 defeat to Tunisia to round out the group.

Didier Deschamps’s starting 11 features some fearsome firepower up front with Mbappe, Giroud and Ousmane Dembele, while Adrien Rabiot and Aurelien Tchouameni have proved extremely reliable in midfield.

Antoine Griezmann has been the perfect link between the lines.

At the back, however, France have issues.

Jules Kounde is not a natural right back and left back Theo Hernandez is more forward-minded, which could present problems if he is pegged back by England’s attacks.

Rabiot is well aware of England’s danger in wide areas but predicted they may be more cautious than in previous games.

On the other hand, one of the strengths that has emerged through the tournament is England’s depth.

Manager Gareth Southgate has been able to shuffle his midfield and wide attackers more than in previous tournaments and just about all of them have delivered.

England’s tally of 12 goals – equalling its World Cup best set from three more matches in 2018 – has been achieved via eight players.

Harry Kane, the tournament’s top scorer in 2018, has scored only one goal in Qatar but he has turned into a dangerous provider with three assists and looked sharp in England’s victory over Senegal in the round of 16.

While the goalscorers grab the headlines, Southgate made sure he complimented his defenders after the last 16 match as his side chalked up a third successive World Cup clean sheet for the first time in 20 years.

Harry Maguire and John Stones will relish the more traditional challenge of Giroud but the key battle could be between one of the fastest defenders in the tournament and the fastest attacker - Kyle Walker v Mbappe.

The Frenchman has been in full flow in Qatar, while Walker is seemingly edging his way back to sharpness after undergoing surgery on a groin injury in October.

One thing that should be a given is that England will not be overawed by the occasion after their recent runs to the last four of the 2018 World Cup and final of Euro 2020.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

When will the England vs France quarterfinal match kick-off?

The England vs France quarterfinal match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, December 11.

Where will the England vs France quarterfinal match kick-off?

The England vs France quarterfinal match will kick-off at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Where can you watch the England vs France quarterfinal match in India?

The England vs France quarterfinal match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. On Android and well as iOS, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be live streamed on JioCinema.

Where can you watch the England vs France quarterfinal match outside India?

Argentina – Live Stream: Telemundo

United States – TV: FOX, Telemundo; Live Stream: fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Canada – TV: CTV, TSN; Live Stream: fuboTV, TSN app

United Kingdom – TV: BBC One; Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

Australia – TV: SBS; Live Stream: SBS On Demand

New Zealand – TV: Sky Sports; Live Stream: Sky Sport

Malaysia – TV: RTM, Astro; Live Stream: Astro Go

Singapore – TV: Mediacorp Channel 5; Live Stream: StarHub TV+, IPTV, Singtel TV

Hong Kong – TV: BeIN Sports, ITV; Live Stream: Now TV, ViuTV

Nigeria – SuperSport and Showmax Pro.