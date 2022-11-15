FIFA World Cup 2022: Who is the Qatar WC coach Felix Sanchez? 

Felix Sanchez is a revered figure in the host country of Qatar. He knows the football culture of the Gulf country inside out.

Also Read | Qatar squad for FIFA World Cup 2022: Akram Afif, Hassan Al-Haydos make 26-member team

The Spaniard has been associated with Qatar football for nearly two decades now. A former Barcelona youth coach, Sanchez took up coaching at a very young age. The 46-year-old began his coaching stint with Aspire Academy. He managed the academy for seven years before coaching the U-19, U-20, and U-23 teams. In 2017, Sanchez was promoted to the senior team as the chief coach due to his outstanding record with the youth sides.

Qatar is his first national team. Prior to that, he did not manage a top-tier club either. Despite being an inexperienced coach, Sanchez did well to suffice his position. It was under his coaching, Qatar won the Asian Cup - the continental championship - in 2019.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup: Full list of squads announced for Qatar 2022

In the last four years, Sanchez, a defensive coach, made his players familiar with two systems, that is, the 3-5-2 or 5-3-2 system, with an emphasis on counterattack. Known as a tough taskmaster, the Spaniard put his squad in complete isolation in southern Spain’s Marbella. It is worth noting that Liverpool, the 2019 Champions League winner, was camped there.

🇶🇦 The hosts Qatar are the first team in Group A!



📈 𝙁𝙄𝙁𝘼 𝙍𝙖𝙣𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜: 51

🏆 𝘽𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙝: Debutant

👔 𝘾𝙤𝙖𝙘𝙝: Félix Sánchez@QFA | #FinalDrawpic.twitter.com/Jr2h05SBpR — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 1, 2022

In the build-up to the World Cup, he prepared his team well with 10 friendlies in Europe.