Jordan vs Spain: When, where to watch warm-up game before FIFA World Cup 2022?

Jordan will play European heavyweight Spain in an international friendly on Thursday night at the Amman International Stadium.

Team Sportstar
17 November, 2022 16:54 IST
File Photo: Spain’s coach Luis Enrique (R) looks on as he leads a training session on the eve of the UEFA Nations League football match between Portugal and Spain, at the Municipal Stadium in Braga on September 26, 2022..

File Photo: Spain’s coach Luis Enrique (R) looks on as he leads a training session on the eve of the UEFA Nations League football match between Portugal and Spain, at the Municipal Stadium in Braga on September 26, 2022.. | Photo Credit: MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP

Both teams are enjoying a good run of results heading into the match. Spain has won five of its eight matches across all competitions since the turn of the year, losing just once in that time.

ALSO READ: Portugal vs Nigeria: When, where to watch POR vs NIG FIFA World Cup 2022 warmup game?

Both teams are on a good run of results heading into their meeting, and the clash has all the makings of an exciting watch.

Jordan clinched a narrow 1-0 win when it faced Oman when the teams played each other in a warm-up fixture on September 26.

Jordan vs Spain Predicted XI
Jordan: Laila; Al-Zoubi, Obaid, Hashish, Yassin; Al-Hourani, Samir, Al-Rawabdeh; Olwan, Al-Dardour, Al-Naimat
Spain: Simon; Carvajal, P. Torres, Garcia, Gaya; Pedri, Gavi, Rodri; Pino, F. Torres, Morata

Where to watch the matches?

Unfortunately, the friendly matches will not be telecast live or streamed in India. However, the matches can be followed on Sportstar, through live blogs.

