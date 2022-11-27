Carlos Queiroz - the Iran coach - said Jurgen Klinsmann’s criticism of his team “a disgrace to football”. He also demanded Klinsmann’s resignation from his role at FIFA Technical Study Group for the World Cup.

After Iran beat Wales 2-0 on Friday after two injury-time goals by Rouzbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian, Klinsmann - a former USA coach - said Iranian players “worked the referee” while appearing on BBC as an analyst.

“That is their culture and that is why Carlos Queiroz fits really well in the Iranian national team,” said Klinsmann, who managed the USA between 2011 and 2016.

“He struggled in South America -- failed with Colombia to qualify and he failed with Egypt to qualify as well. Then he went back right before the World Cup to guide Iran, where he worked already for a long, long time

“This is not by coincidence, this is all purposely. This is just part of their culture, this is how they play it. They work the referee, constantly in their ears, constantly in your face,” added Klismaan, a 1990 World Cup winner with West Germany.

Iran’s Portuguese coach Queiroz shot back, “No matter how much I can respect what you did inside the pitch, those remarks about Iran culture, Iran national team and my players are a disgrace to Football.”

“At the same time, we just want to follow with full attention what will be the decision of FIFA regarding your position as a member of Qatar 2022 Technical Study Group. Because, obviously, we expect you to resign before you visit our camp.”

Iran will play the USA on November 30 in its final Group B match. Currently standing second behind England on the points table, Iran will hope to win and advance to the last 16.