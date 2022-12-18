Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 closing ceremony ahead of the Argentina vs France final.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE FIFA WORLD CUP CLOSING CEREMONY

After 63 matches and a month of thrilling action on the pitch, Argentina and France will meet today for the ultimate prize of FIFA World Cup 2022.

La Albiceleste, led by their talismanic forward Lionel Messi, made the final, having beaten Croatia 3-0 in the last-four stage. Meanwhile, with Morocco having failed to find the back of the net in the semifinal, France is all set to defend its title.

Before the game kicks off at 8:30pm IST, there will be a short closing ceremony, details of which are given below.

When does the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 closing ceremony start?

The official start time of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 opening ceremony hasn’t been communicated yet.

However, in an official press release, the organisers have stated that spectators should be seated by 7pm IST, i.e; one-and-half hours ahead of kick-off time.

Stadium gates open at 4:30pm IST.

How long will the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 closing ceremony go on for?

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 closing ceremony will last 15 minutes.

What is the theme of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 closing ceremony?

‘While the opening ceremony celebrated bridging the gaps and getting to know one another beyond differences, the final ceremony will reference the world coming together for the 29 days of the tournament through poetry and music,’ a statement read.

How many fans are expected to turn up at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 closing ceremony?

A total of 88,000 spectators are expected to attend the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 closing ceremony and the Argentina vs France final at the Lusail Stadium.

What has the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 closing ceremony been officially named?

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 closing ceremony organisers are calling the segment “A Night to Remember”.

Who will perform at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 closing ceremony?

Quashing rumours suggesting Shakira was set to perform in the closing ceremony, FIFA has sent an official artist lineup for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 closing ceremony.

There will be a mashup of songs from the official soundtrack that marked memorable moments of the tournament.

There will be live performances from Davido and Aisha, who will sing ‘(Hayya Hayya) Better Together’.

Meanwhile, Ozuna and Gims will perform ‘Arhbo’ and the full female lineup of ‘Light the Sky’ - Nora Fatehi, Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal - will be present.

Are any Indian celebrities featuring in other proceedings of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final - Argentina vs France?

Yes. The World Cup trophy would arrive at the Lusail Stadium in a specially commissioned Louis Vuitton trunk, escorted by Indian actor Deepika Padukone and a member of France’s 1998 or 2018 World Cup-winning teams.

The FIFA World Cup trophy travel case is designed to protect and transport the FIFA World Cup trophy, and weighs 6.175 kgs. It is made of 18-carat gold and malachite.

Meanwhile, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan will grace the sets of the official broadcaster Sports18 and streaming service Jio Cinema ahead of the FIFA World Cup final. The 57-year-old will be in the studio to promote his upcoming movie Pathaan.

How can I watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final and closing ceremony in India?

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final and closing ceremony will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. On Android as well as iOS, it will be live streamed on JioCinema.