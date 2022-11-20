News

FIFA World Cup: Benzema leaves France training early, doubtful for Australia game

France forward and Ballon D’Or winner Karim Benzema was reported to have left the training early with discomfort and is ruled out for France’s opening game against Australia.

Team Sportstar
20 November, 2022 02:51 IST
20 November, 2022 02:51 IST
France forward Karim Benzema left training early before the opening fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2022 for a suspected injury.

France forward Karim Benzema left training early before the opening fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2022 for a suspected injury. | Photo Credit: AFP

France forward and Ballon D’Or winner Karim Benzema was reported to have left the training early with discomfort and is ruled out for France’s opening game against Australia.

France forward and Ballon D’Or winner Karim Benzema was reported to have left the training early with discomfort and is ruled out for France’s opening game against Australia in the FIFA World Cup 2022, L’Equipe reported.

Though the France National team has not come out with an official statement so far, several media outlets, including L’Equipe reported that the 34-year-old left was seen making an early exit from the Les Blues’ training.

Benzema and Manchester United defender Raphael Varane trained with the French team for the first time in Qatar, but the former’s session reportedly came to an abrupt end.

The Real Madrid striker had been recovering from muscle fatigue while playing for the Los Blancos and a suspected injury may just dent the hopes of title defence for France in Qatar 2022.

France is drawn in Group D, alongside Denmark, Australia and Tunisia and will start its World Cup campaign against Australia on November 23.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us