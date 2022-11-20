FIFA World Cup: Benzema leaves France training early, doubtful for Australia game

France forward and Ballon D’Or winner Karim Benzema was reported to have left the training early with discomfort and is ruled out for France’s opening game against Australia in the FIFA World Cup 2022, L’Equipe reported.

Though the France National team has not come out with an official statement so far, several media outlets, including L’Equipe reported that the 34-year-old left was seen making an early exit from the Les Blues’ training.

Benzema and Manchester United defender Raphael Varane trained with the French team for the first time in Qatar, but the former’s session reportedly came to an abrupt end.

The Real Madrid striker had been recovering from muscle fatigue while playing for the Los Blancos and a suspected injury may just dent the hopes of title defence for France in Qatar 2022.

France is drawn in Group D, alongside Denmark, Australia and Tunisia and will start its World Cup campaign against Australia on November 23.