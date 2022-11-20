FIFA World Cup live streaming: How can I watch the 2022 World Cup in USA?

FIFA World Cup 2022, the 22nd edition of the biggest stage of international football, is set to begin in Qatar with 32 teams from around the globe competing to become the World Champion.

While 31 of them will look to lift the title, France, entering the competition as the defending champion will look to retain its crown this time around, in Qatar.

All 32 teams have been distributed into eight groups of four each and a total of 64 matches will be played in what would be the first FIFA World Cup in the middle-east.

When will the FIFA World Cup start?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is set to begin on November 20, 2022, when host Qatar will play Ecuador at the Al Bayt stadium.

What time will World Cup 2022 games be played in USA?

The kick-off for the match is scheduled to be 7 pm local time. In the United States of America (USA), Qatar vs Ecuador will start at the following time:

⦿ 11:00 am: Washington, DC

11:00 am: Washington, DC ⦿ 10:00 am: Chicago

10:00 am: Chicago ⦿ 9:00 am: Denver, Phoenix

9:00 am: Denver, Phoenix ⦿ 8:00 am: Los Angeles

8:00 am: Los Angeles ⦿ 7:00 am: Anchorage

7:00 am: Anchorage ⦿ 6:00 am: Honolulu

How can I watch the 2022 world cup in the USA?

In the USA, FIFA World Cup will be telecast live on Fox, Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2, in English.

In Spanish, the Qatar 2022 World Cup will be available on Telemundo, Universo.

What streaming service will have the World Cup 2022?

The World Cup 2022 will be live-streamed on the Fox Sports app, fuboTV, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now and Peacock Premium.

How to watch World Cup 2022 free in the USA?

FIFA WorldCup 2022 fans can enjoy some World Cup games free on Peacock and also watch replays of every football game free on Tubi.

Tubi will be a good alternative for Americans who do not want to wake up early to watch the match and can enjoy full replays of the games after full-time.

Is America in the World Cup 2022?

Yes. Team USA finished third in the third round of CONCACAF Qatar 2022 qualifiers and will be making its return to the FIFA World Cup after missing out in Russia four years ago.

When is Team USA playing in the 2022 World Cup?

Team USA is drawn in Group B, alongside Wales, Iran and England. It will start its World Cup 2022 against Wales on November 22.

Here are the full group-stage fixtures of Team USA in the 2022 World Cup:

⦿ November 22 – USA vs Wales – 2 pm – Al Rayyan Stadium

November 22 – USA vs Wales – 2 pm – Al Rayyan Stadium ⦿ November 26 – England vs USA – 2 pm– Al Bayt Stadium

November 26 – England vs USA – 2 pm– Al Bayt Stadium ⦿ November 30 – Iran vs USA – 2 pm – Al Thumama Stadium

All timings above are for Washington. The kick-off time in other parts of the USA are as follows:

⦿ 1:00 pm: Chicago

1:00 pm: Chicago ⦿ 12:00 pm: Denver, Phoenix

12:00 pm: Denver, Phoenix ⦿ 11:00 am: Los Angeles

11:00 am: Los Angeles ⦿ 10:00 am: Anchorage

10:00 am: Anchorage ⦿ 9:00 am: Honolulu

How many players are on the U.S. men’s soccer team?

26 players. Following is the roster for the US men’s soccer team at the 2022 World Cup.