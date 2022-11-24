FIFA World Cup Day 5: What are the matches in Qatar today?

Which teams will be in action and at what times in the FIFA World Cup on Thursday?

Switzerland vs Cameroon

Switzerland hopes to secure early points in a tough Group G when it faces Cameroon in its World Cup opener on Thursday after a year of solid performances on the European stage.

The Swiss reached the Euro 2020 quarterfinals before losing a penalty shootout to Spain. It also finished ahead of Italy in its World Cup qualifying group to avoid the playoffs.

Although Cameroon is considered the least likely side in the section to reach the round of 16, the attacking talent of players such as Napoli’s Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa has the potential to rattle the Swiss defence.

But Cameroon -- playing in an eighth World Cup, a record number of appearances for an African nation -- has failed to leave its mark at the finals since the 1990 edition of the tournament, when it dazzled by reaching the quarterfinals.

- Reuters

Uruguay vs Korea Republic

South Korea’s Son Heung-min will be able to play with a mask in its World Cup Group H opener against Uruguay, coach Paulo Bento said as the talismanic forward returns from a surgical procedure to stabilise a fracture around his left eye.

Son was injured midway through Tottenham Hotspur’s Champions League tie at Olympique de Marseille earlier this month and there were doubts the 30-year-old would be fit in time for the World Cup group stage.

Uruguay is once again the dark horse of the tournament, with a squad that combines a trusted old guard of players age 35 or above, with exciting young talent eager to make its mark in its first World Cup.

It includes Liverpool’s record signing Darwin Nunez, who is expected to be paired up front with the ageing Luis Suarez, a key component in Uruguay’s impressive march to the semifinals in the 2010 World Cup.

- Reuters

FIFA World Cup Day 5 matches Switzerland vs Cameroon - 3:30pm - Al Janoub Stadium Uruguay vs Korea Republic - 6:30pm - Education City Stadium Portugal vs Ghana - 9:30pm - Stadium 974 Brazil vs Serbia - 12:30am - Lusail Stadium Where can you watch the matches in India? All matches of FIFA World Cup will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. The tournament will be live streamed on JioCinema on Android and well as iOS.

Portugal vs Ghana

Portugal will be keen to let its football do the talking when it faces Ghana in its World Cup opener amid controversy over Cristiano Ronaldo’s comments about Manchester United and tensions between the squad and the media.

Euro 2016 champion Portugal hammered Nigeria 4-0 in its last warm-up match before flying to Qatar, offering some encouragement to its fans after a poor run of form.

But Ghana - which reached the World Cup quarterfinals in 2010 - arrived on the Arabian Peninsula with wind in its sails too after beating Switzerland 2-0 in a friendly.

The match at the 974 Stadium in Doha gives the sides the chance to lay down an early marker in Group H, which also includes Uruguay and South Korea.

- Reuters

Brazil vs Serbia

Brazil is keeping its cards close to its chest under the spotlight of being the odds-on favourite as it prepares to face Serbia in its World Cup Group G opener.

The pressure is on Brazil as it aims for a record extending sixth title with a squad loaded with talent but full of young players, with 16 of them making their World Cup debut.

Serbia arrives at the World Cup full of confidence after finishing top of its Nations League group, sealing promotion to top-tier League A with a 2-0 away win over Norway with goals from strike duo Dusan Vlahovic and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Serbia has never moved past the group stages at the World Cup since the breakup of Yugoslavia but will be looking to seize momentum in a strong Group G that also includes Switzerland and Cameroon.

- Reuters

