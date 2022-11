Spain put seven unanswered goals past Costa Rica to begin its World Cup challenge in the sides’ Group E opener at the Al Thumama stadium, Doha on Wednesday.

The 2010 winner began its plunder in the 11th minute through Dani Olmo and by the 21st minute it had doubled its lead from a Marco Asensio goal.

Pablo Gavi scored in the 74th minute to become the youngest World Cup goal scorer in FIFA World Cup after Pele.

This was Spain’s biggest win in FIFA World Cup.

