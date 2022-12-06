Paulo Bento steps down as South Korea coach after loss to Brazil in FIFA World Cup 2022

Paulo Bento stepped down as South Korea coach after his side suffered a 4-1 defeat to Brazil in the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 clash at the Stadium 974, Doha, on Monday.

Match Highlights: Brazil vs South Korea

At the post-match media conference, Bento made the announcement, saying he would not seek a renewal of his contract with the Korea Football Association, the governing body of South Korean football.

“Now I need to think about the future, but I will not be with the Korea team. I am going to rest and then see,” said the 53-year-old Portuguese coach, who also managed Portugal at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

“I have just told the players and the president of the national federation. This is a decision which I took in September. It was set in stone and today I confirmed it. I have to thank them and am very proud to have been their manager,” added Bento.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Croatia beats Japan 3-1 in penalty shootout to reach quarterfinals

Bento took over the reins of the side in August 2018 from former coach Shin Tae-yong after South Korea made a group stage exit from the 2018 Russia World Cup. In the Qatar World Cup, he led South Korea to the knockout round for the first time since the 2010 South Africa World Cup when the Koreans defeated Portugal in its final group game to advance.