Brazil vs South Korea LIVE score, FIFA World Cup Round of 16: Neymar back in Starting XI, Son starts; Live streaming info; Kick-off at 12:30 AM

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Brazil vs South Korea FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match from Stadium 974.

All the way from India!!

Brazil fans from Kerala, India ahead of the match. | Photo Credit: Ayon Sengupta

STAT ATTACK!!

⦿ This will be the eighth meeting between Brazil and South Korea, and the first-ever competitive meeting between the two sides. Brazil has won six of the seven previous matches, most recently 5-1 win in June.

The wait is over!! NEYMAR JR TIME BRAZIL FANS!!

Olha só! Temos duas novidades entre os relacionados para a nossa decisão pelas oitavas de final da Copa do Mundo FIFA Qatar 2022 pic.twitter.com/Hj4Zpwd5Mt — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) December 5, 2022

Brazil vs South Korea Starting Lineups!! Brazil: Becker(GK), Militao, Marquinhos, Silva(C), Danilo; Paqueta, Casemiro; Raphinho, Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Richarlison South Korea: Seung-Gyu Kim, Kin-Su Kim, Young-Gwon Kim, Min-Jae Kim, Moon-Hwan Kim; Woo-Young Jung, In0Beom Hwang; Heung-Min Son, Jae-Sung Lee, Hee-Chan Hwang, Gue-Sung Cho

Match preview

Brazil making it to the knockout rounds of a World Cup is no surprise. A loss to Cameroon in its last group game didn’t stop the Selecao from making it past the group stage for the ninth consecutive edition.

The Brazilian journalists, however, are not too pleased with Tite’s “lack of respect for the tournament and other teams” in fielding nine new starters in that game.

That fringe Brazil side created many chances, but the goal was missing as those auditioning for a starting role gave a masterclass in wastefulness. Brazil doctor Rodrigo Lasmar has worked the hardest in Qatar as the team continues to worry about fitness of Neymar. The good doctor, however, has indicated that Neymar might be fit to play, recovering well enough from the ankle injury that he had suffered in the first game. Tite, was more forthcoming, vehemently saying “yes” when asked if Neymar will play during his pre-match press conference.

However, the Brazilians will miss Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles as both men are out of the tournament with knee problems. While Richarlison, already the scorer of a wonder goal, will be leading the attack, Telles’ withdrawal and the recurrent hip problem of Alex Sandro might cause a problem for Tite for the left-back position. But the philosophical Brazilian manager has always asked us to focus on all his 26 and not individual players. “Brazil has 26 great athletes. We do not call them starting players or reserves. They are all players.” he had said.

South Korea, too, has been plagued by injuries. Tottenham’s Son Heung-min miraculously recovered from a facial fracture to play in Qatar with a Zorro face mask, and Hwang Hee-chan, whose goal took Korea through, has also struggled with a hamstring strain.

Brazil was last knocked out in the Round of 16 by a Claudio Caniggia strike in 1990, and the Taegeuk Warriors’ last progress beyond this round came in the 2002 World Cup on home soil. But history has never mattered in a World Cup, more so in this one in Qatar.

-Ayon Sengupta

Head-to-head record

Played: 7

Brazil wins: 6

Draw: 0

South Korea wins: 1

Brazil vs South Korea match history 12 Aug 1995 Korea Republic v Brazil W 0-1 International Friendly 10 Aug 1997 Korea Republic v Brazil W 1-2 Nike World Tour 28 Mar 1999 Korea Republic v Brazil L 1-0 International Friendly 20 Nov 2002 Korea Republic v Brazil W 2-3 International Friendly 12 Oct 2013 Korea Republic v Brazil W 0-2 International Friendly 19 Nov 2019 Brazil v Korea Republic W 3-0 International Friendly 02 Jun 2022 Korea Republic v Brazil W 1-5 International Friendly

Brazil vs South Korea predicted XI

Brazil predicted XI Alisson(GK); Militao, Marquinhos, Silva, Danilo; Paqueta, Casemiro, Neymar; Raphinha, Richarlison, Vinicius Jr

South Korea predicted XI: Seung-gyu(GK); Moon-hwan, Kyung-won, Young-gwon, Jin-su; In-beom, Woo-young; Hee-chan, Kang-in, Heung-min; Gue-sung

When and where to watch

When will the Brazil vs South Korea Round of 16 match kick-off?

The Brazil vs South Korea Round of 16 match will kick-off at 12:30AM IST, December 6.

Where will the Brazil vs South Korea Round of 16 match kick-off?

The Brazil vs South Korea Round of 16 match will kick-off at Stadium 974.

Where can you watch the Brazil vs South Korea Round of 16 match in India?

The Brazil vs South Korea Round of 16 match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. On Android and well as iOS, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be live streamed on JioCinema.

Where can you watch the Brazil vs South Korea Round of 16 match outside India?

Argentina – Live Stream: Telemundo

United States – TV: FOX, Telemundo; Live Stream: fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Canada – TV: CTV, TSN; Live Stream: fuboTV, TSN app

United Kingdom – TV: BBC One; Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

Australia – TV: SBS; Live Stream: SBS On Demand

New Zealand – TV: Sky Sports; Live Stream: Sky Sport

Malaysia – TV: RTM, Astro; Live Stream: Astro Go

Singapore – TV: Mediacorp Channel 5; Live Stream: StarHub TV+, IPTV, Singtel TV

Hong Kong – TV: BeIN Sports, ITV; Live Stream: Now TV, ViuTV

Nigeria – SuperSport and Showmax Pro.