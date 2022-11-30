News

FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group B standings after Matchday 10: England, USA advance to pre-quarterfinals

FIFA World Cup 2022 points table: England topped Group B after it beat Wales, while the USA got better of Iran to seal its place in the Last 16.

Team Sportstar
30 November, 2022 08:56 IST
Christian Pulisic of the USA dribbles past Iran’s Ahmad Noorollahi during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match at Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, on November 29, 2022. 

Christian Pulisic of the USA dribbles past Iran’s Ahmad Noorollahi during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match at Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, on November 29, 2022.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England forward Marcus Rashford scored against Wales at the FIFA World Cup in a 3-0 victory that sent his team into the round of 16.

Wales, meanwhile, finished bottom of Group B and exited the World Cup. England will face Senegal in the pre-quarterfinals.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group A standings after Matchday 10: The Netherlands tops group, Senegal advances to Last 16

The USA beat Iran 1-0 in a battle of geopolitical foes to reach the knockout phase of the World Cup on Tuesday, while England eased past Wales.

The Americans earned a second-round meeting with The Netherlands after Christian Pulisic bundled the ball into the net in the 38th minute of an absorbing contest in Doha.

Group B standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1England (Q)32109277
2USA (Q)31202115
3Iran (E)310247-33
4Wales (E)301216-51

Daily football podcast

 FIFA World Cup points table
FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

