FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group B standings after Matchday 10: England, USA advance to pre-quarterfinals

England forward Marcus Rashford scored against Wales at the FIFA World Cup in a 3-0 victory that sent his team into the round of 16.
Wales, meanwhile, finished bottom of Group B and exited the World Cup. England will face Senegal in the pre-quarterfinals.
The USA beat Iran 1-0 in a battle of geopolitical foes to reach the knockout phase of the World Cup on Tuesday, while England eased past Wales.
The Americans earned a second-round meeting with The Netherlands after Christian Pulisic bundled the ball into the net in the 38th minute of an absorbing contest in Doha.
Group B standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|England (Q)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|2
|7
|7
|2
|USA (Q)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|5
|3
|Iran (E)
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|3
|4
|Wales (E)
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|1