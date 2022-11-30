FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group B standings after Matchday 10: England, USA advance to pre-quarterfinals

England forward Marcus Rashford scored against Wales at the FIFA World Cup in a 3-0 victory that sent his team into the round of 16.

Wales, meanwhile, finished bottom of Group B and exited the World Cup. England will face Senegal in the pre-quarterfinals.

The USA beat Iran 1-0 in a battle of geopolitical foes to reach the knockout phase of the World Cup on Tuesday, while England eased past Wales.

The Americans earned a second-round meeting with The Netherlands after Christian Pulisic bundled the ball into the net in the 38th minute of an absorbing contest in Doha.

