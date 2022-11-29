FIFA World Cup points table LIVE: Netherlands, Senegal placed 1 & 2 in Group A

The FIFA World Cup group stage has entered the final round of matches with teams vying for their berth in the round of 16 stages.

As things stand in Group A, Netherlands and Senegal are one-two in the points table and look set to qualify for the knockouts.

Group A standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Netherlands 3 2 1 0 5 1 4 7 2 Senegal 3 2 0 1 5 3 2 6 3 Ecuador 3 1 1 1 4 3 1 4 4 Qatar (E) 3 0 0 2 1 7 -6 0

Group B standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 England 2 1 1 0 6 2 4 4 2 Iran 2 1 0 1 4 6 -2 3 3 USA 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2 4 Wales 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1

Group C standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Poland 2 1 1 0 2 0 2 4 2 Argentina 2 1 0 1 3 2 1 3 3 Saudi Arabia 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3 4 Mexico 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2 1

Group D standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 France 2 2 0 0 6 2 4 6 2 Australia 2 1 0 1 2 4 -2 3 3 Denmark 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1 4 Tunisia 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1

Group E standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Spain 2 1 1 0 8 1 7 4 2 Japan 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3 3 Costa Rica 2 1 0 1 1 7 -6 3 4 Germany 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1

Group F standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Croatia 2 1 1 0 4 1 3 4 2 Morocco 2 1 1 0 2 0 2 4 3 Belgium 2 1 0 1 1 2 -1 3 4 Canada 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0

Group G standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Brazil 2 2 0 0 3 0 3 6 2 Switzerland 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3 3 Cameroon 2 0 1 1 3 4 -1 1 4 Serbia 2 0 1 1 3 5 -2 1

Group H standings: