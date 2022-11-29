FIFA World Cup points table LIVE: Netherlands, Senegal placed 1 & 2 in Group A

The FIFA World Cup group stage has entered the final round of matches with teams vying for their berth in the round of 16 stages.
As things stand in Group A, Netherlands and Senegal are one-two in the points table and look set to qualify for the knockouts.
Group A standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|1
|4
|7
|2
|Senegal
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|3
|2
|6
|3
|Ecuador
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|1
|4
|4
|Qatar (E)
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7
|-6
|0
Group B standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|2
|4
|4
|2
|Iran
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|-2
|3
|3
|USA
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Wales
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
Group C standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Poland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Argentina
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Saudi Arabia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|4
|Mexico
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|1
Group D standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|France
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|4
|6
|2
|Australia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|3
|Denmark
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|4
|Tunisia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|1
Group E standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Spain
|2
|1
|1
|0
|8
|1
|7
|4
|2
|Japan
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|3
|Costa Rica
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7
|-6
|3
|4
|Germany
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
Group F standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Croatia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|4
|2
|Morocco
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Belgium
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|3
|4
|Canada
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
RELATED FIFA WORLD CUP STORIES
- ⦿Scan the World Cup in pictures
- ⦿Football fans, put your skills to the test with FIFA World Cup Quiz
- ⦿Soak in the rich history of the football World Cup
- ⦿WATCH: What’s happening in Qatar and who is saying what
- ⦿Here are some of the most frequently asked questions
Group G standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Brazil
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|6
|2
|Switzerland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Cameroon
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|1
|4
|Serbia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|1
Group H standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Portugal
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
|3
|6
|2
|Ghana
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|5
|0
|3
|3
|South Korea
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|4
|Uruguay
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|1