FIFA World Cup points table LIVE: Netherlands, Senegal placed 1 & 2 in Group A

The FIFA World Cup group stage has entered the final round of matches with teams vying for their berth in the round of 16 stages.

29 November, 2022 21:25 IST
Gakpo celebrates scoring for Netherlands against Qatar.

Gakpo celebrates scoring for Netherlands against Qatar. | Photo Credit: AP

As things stand in Group A, Netherlands and Senegal are one-two in the points table and look set to qualify for the knockouts.

Group A standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Netherlands32105147
2Senegal32015326
3Ecuador31114314
4Qatar (E)300217-60

Group B standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1England21106244
2Iran210146-23
3USA20201102
4Wales201113-21

Group C standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Poland21102024
2Argentina21013213
3Saudi Arabia210123-13
4Mexico201102-21

Group D standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1France22006246
2Australia210124-23
3Denmark201112-11
4Tunisia201101-11

Group E standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Spain21108174
2Japan21012203
3Costa Rica210117-63
4Germany201123-11

Group F standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Croatia21104134
2Morocco21102024
3Belgium210112-13
4Canada200215-40

Group G standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Brazil22003036
2Switzerland21011103
3Cameroon201134-11
4Serbia201135-21

Group H standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Portugal22005236
2Ghana21015503
3South Korea201123-11
4Uruguay201102-21

