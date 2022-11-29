FIFA World Cup: Why was Portugal vs Uruguay match stopped mid-game?

The Group H match between Portugal and Uruguay was stopped in the 51st minute as an invader entered the pitch with a rainbow flag.

The invader even dropped the flag on the field and the referee had to pick it up and remove from the field.

The invader was also wearing a Superman t-shirt which read ‘Respect for Iranian women’ on the back. Iran has been seeing a civil unrest since the death of Mahsa Amini. Amini was arrested by the country’s morality police for her dress code not matching the government guidelines.

The person was subsequently stopped by the stewards on the pitch and the game resumed just seconds later.

More to follow