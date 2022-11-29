News

FIFA World Cup: Why was Portugal vs Uruguay match stopped mid-game?

The game was halted in the 51st minute due to an invader on the pitch.

Team Sportstar
29 November, 2022 01:48 IST
A pitch invader wearing a shirt reading “Respect for Iranian woman” holds rainbow flag during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Portugal and Uruguay at Lusail Stadium on November 28, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar.

A pitch invader wearing a shirt reading “Respect for Iranian woman” holds rainbow flag during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Portugal and Uruguay at Lusail Stadium on November 28, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Group H match between Portugal and Uruguay was stopped in the 51st minute as an invader entered the pitch with a rainbow flag.

The invader even dropped the flag on the field and the referee had to pick it up and remove from the field.

The invader was also wearing a Superman t-shirt which read ‘Respect for Iranian women’ on the back. Iran has been seeing a civil unrest since the death of Mahsa Amini. Amini was arrested by the country’s morality police for her dress code not matching the government guidelines.

The person was subsequently stopped by the stewards on the pitch and the game resumed just seconds later.

More to follow

