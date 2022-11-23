News

FIFA opens proceedings against Mexican FA over fan chants in Poland draw

DOHA 23 November, 2022 23:04 IST
Action during FIFA World Cup fixture between Mexico and Poland.

Action during FIFA World Cup fixture between Mexico and Poland. | Photo Credit: AP

FIFA has opened proceedings against the Mexican Football Association following chants by the country’s fans during Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with Poland at the World Cup in Qatar, world football’s governing body said on Wednesday.

FIFA did not elaborate on the chants but Mexicans were heard directing abuse after Poland striker Robert Lewandowski saw his second-half penalty saved by goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Mexican Football Association due to chants by Mexican supporters during the Mexico v Poland FIFA World Cup match played on 22 November,” it said.

“The proceedings were opened on the basis of article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.”

FIFA had also opened disciplinary proceedings against Ecuador over homophobic chanting by their fans in their World Cup opener against Qatar on Sunday.

