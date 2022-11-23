News

FIFA World Cup: Goodwin of Australia scores the fastest goal of Qatar 2022, breaks record of Messi

Craig Goodwin of Australia scored the first goal against France in the ninth minute, breaking the record of Lionel Messi, to become the quickest goal scorer in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Team Sportstar
23 November, 2022 00:50 IST
Australia’s Craig Goodwin celebrates scoring their first goal.

Australia’s Craig Goodwin celebrates scoring their first goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

He beat the record of Lionel Messi, who scored from the spot also in the ninth minute, but in terms of seconds, it was the Australian, who beat Messi.

Moreover, Goodwin (8:23) scored the quickest goal against France at the World Cup since Bryan Robson in 1982 (00:27). He is also the first Australian to score a World Cup non-penalty goal since Tim Cahill against the Netherlands in 2014.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 would have seen an earlier goal in the opening fixture when Ecuador’s Enner Valencia had headed the ball into the net in the third minute. However, after a VAR check, the goal was ruled offside.

Earlier today, Lionel Messi had scored from the spot against Saudi Arabia, but Argentina was eventually stunned with Saudi Arabia beating it 2-1 at the Lusail Stadium.

