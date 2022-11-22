News

France vs Australia Live Score, FIFA World Cup: Les Blues begin title defence against Socceroos, all eyes on Mbappe

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Group D match between France and Australia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Al Wakrah, Qatar.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 22 November, 2022 23:06 IST
France’s Kylian Mbappe (right) and Ousmane Dembele (left) during training ahead of their Group D opener against Australia.

France’s Kylian Mbappe (right) and Ousmane Dembele (left) during training ahead of their Group D opener against Australia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Group D match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup between France and Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar.

PREVIEW

Even without the injured Karim Benzema, defending World Cup champion France has plenty of attacking power.

Most teams would love to have either Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann or Olivier Giroud in their forward line, let alone all three. They have 119 international goals between them, plus an abundance of speed, craft, experience and skill.

But France does not have the same assurances in midfield, and that is where Australia could trouble Les Bleus on Tuesday in their opening Group D match.

France struggled to beat Australia 2-1 when the teams met in their World Cup opener four years ago, and that was with a full-strength midfield.

France coach Didier Deschamps is missing the injured N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba — his dynamic engine room from 2018. Pogba has played 91 times for France and one of his 11 goals came in the 4-2 win over Croatia in the 2018 final.

While Pogba’s form has been up and down since then, Kante’s consistency rarely ever dropped and he’s arguably an even bigger loss.

So Deschamps faces Australia with a revamped midfield where the most experienced player is Adrien Rabiot — Pogba’s teammate at Italian club Juventus — with 29 appearances.

Now Rabiot will likely line up on the left of a midfield three at Al Janoub Stadium with 22-year-old Aurelien Tchouameni in the center, and either Eduardo Camavainga or 23-year-old Matteo Guendouzi on the right.

But Australia has a solid midfield, too, led by the experienced Aaron Mooy — a tough tackler and able passer who played two seasons in the Premier League with Brighton and has made 53 appearances.

Predicted XIs
France
Lloris - Pavard, Upamecano, Konate, Lucas Hernandez - Tchouameni, Rabiot - Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe - Giroud
Australia
Ryan - Atkinson, Wright, Rowles, Behich - Hrustic, Mooy, Irvine - Leckie, Duke, Goodwin

Mathew Leckie was Australia’s best player at the 2014 World Cup and poses a threat from the wing. The 31-year-old Leckie is also the national team’s top scorer with 13 international goals.

Leckie and Mooy both started against France four years ago.

But coach Australia coach Graham Arnold’s plans for this match were hit when winger Martin Boyle pulled out on Sunday with a knee injury. Boyle has a decent scoring record with five goals from 19 appearances for Australia.

“We all feel for Martin and it is a cruel blow for him,” Arnold said. “He has been an integral part of our journey to get to Qatar.”

-AP

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

France vs Australia - Kick off, telecast and live Streaming info
Where will the France vs Australia World Cup opening match kick-off?
The France vs Australia match will kick-off at the Al Janoub Stadium.
When will the France vs Australia World Cup opening match kick-off?
The France vs Australia match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST on November 23, 2022.
Where can you watch the France vs Australia match in India?
The France vs Australia World Cup opening match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. On Android and well as iOS, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be live streamed on JioCinema.
Where can you watch the France vs Australia match outside India?
The following list shows where you can watch the France vs Australia match outside of India
United States – TV: FOX, Telemundo; Live Stream: fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
Canada – TV: CTV, TSN; Live Stream: fuboTV, TSN app
United Kingdom – TV: BBC One; Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website
Australia – TV: SBS; Live Stream: SBS On Demand
New Zealand – TV: Sky Sports; Live Stream: Sky Sport
Malaysia – TV: RTM, Astro; Live Stream: Astro Go
Singapore – TV: Mediacorp Channel 5; Live Stream: StarHub TV+, IPTV, Singtel TV
Hong Kong – TV: BeIN Sports, ITV; Live Stream: Now TV, ViuTV
Nigeria – SuperSport and Showmax Pro.

