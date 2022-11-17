The FIFA World Cup 2022 will see 831 players from several leagues around the world play 64 games as football’s biggest tournament unfolds in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.

Every squad in the 2022 World Cup has 26 players, except Iran, which has 25 players.

The players come from several leagues and clubs across the world. Only Saudi Arabia and host Qatar will field teams with all their players coming from their own leagues.

A majority of the players in the World Cup play in European clubs. Asia comes second, followed by North America.

Explore the representation in the interactive below:

English leagues alone account for about one-fifth of the player representation in Qatar, with 158 players set to feature in the World Cup.

Spanish La Liga and German Bundesliga follow with 86 and 81 players, respectively.

Which club has the most players at the World Cup?

Among clubs, Bayern Munich tops the chart with 17 of its players picked for Qatar 2022. Manchester City, Barcelona and Al Sadd will have 16 players each representing their countries.

The first FIFA World Cup match in Qatar, starts at 9:30 pm when host Qatar faces Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium. No host country, except South Africa in 2010, has been eliminated in the group stage and it will be interesting to see how far the host can go in its maiden World Cup appearances.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi’s Argentina will start its campaign against Saudi Arabia on November 22 and Portugal, featuring captain Cristiano Ronaldo, will kick-off the WC campaign two days later, against Ghana.