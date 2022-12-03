Switzerland’s star footballer Xherdan Shaqiri on Friday became only the third player after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to have scored in each of the past three editions of the FIFA World Cup.

Shaqiri played a vital role in Switzerland’s promotion to the round of 16 when he put his country ahead against Serbia in the 20th minute in their final Group G match. Switzerland eventually beat Serbia 3-2 to advance.

He also had a role in Switzerland’s winning goal when he served a pass to Ruben Vargas in the penalty box, who sent it back to Freuler for the goal.

Shaqiri was substituted in the 69th minute. But he was not happy with coach Murat Yakin’s decision and burst his anger at the dugout.