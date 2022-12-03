News

Shaqiri joins Ronaldo, Messi in elite list at FIFA World Cup

Team Sportstar
03 December, 2022 11:45 IST
Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates after scoring Switzerland’s opening goal against Serbia in the FIFA World Cup 2022 at Stadium 974, Qatar, on December 02, 2022.

Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates after scoring Switzerland’s opening goal against Serbia in the FIFA World Cup 2022 at Stadium 974, Qatar, on December 02, 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Shaqiri played a vital role in Switzerland’s promotion to the round of 16 when he put his country ahead against Serbia in the 20th minute.

Switzerland’s star footballer Xherdan Shaqiri on Friday became only the third player after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to have scored in each of the past three editions of the FIFA World Cup.

Shaqiri played a vital role in Switzerland’s promotion to the round of 16 when he put his country ahead against Serbia in the 20th minute in their final Group G match. Switzerland eventually beat Serbia 3-2 to advance.

Also Read | Switzerland through to Round of 16 after win against Serbia

He also had a role in Switzerland’s winning goal when he served a pass to Ruben Vargas in the penalty box, who sent it back to Freuler for the goal.

Shaqiri was substituted in the 69th minute. But he was not happy with coach Murat Yakin’s decision and burst his anger at the dugout.

