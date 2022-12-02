News

France’s Hernandez suffers ankle bruise, skips part of training

France left back Theo Hernandez will not complete Friday’s training session ahead of its World Cup last-16 clash with Poland on Sunday after sustaining a minor bruise on his ankle.

Reuters
DOHA 02 December, 2022 23:45 IST
France’s defender Theo Hernandez (centre) in Doha.

France’s defender Theo Hernandez (centre) in Doha. | Photo Credit: AFP

France left back Theo Hernandez will not complete Friday’s training session ahead of its World Cup last-16 clash with Poland on Sunday after sustaining a minor bruise on his ankle, the French federation said.

“He will be there for training tomorrow,” said the FFF, who added it was planned Hernandez would not take part in the full session at the Jassim Bin Hamad stadium.

Hernandez is the only proper left back left in the squad after his brother Lucas was ruled out of the tournament with a serious knee injury sustained in the opening 4-1 win against Australia last week.

