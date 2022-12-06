Gavi becomes youngest player in FIFA World Cup knockout since Pele for Spain vs Morocco in Round of 16

Spain’s Gavi became the youngest player in a FIFA World Cup knockout game since Pele during his side’s round of 16 clash against Morocco on Tuesday.

Gavi is 18 years 123 days old today, while Pele was 17 years 239 days when he took the field against for Brazil against Wales in the 1958 quarterfinal.

Earlier, the Barcelona midfielder became the third youngest goal scorer in a FIFA World Cup game, when he found the net against Costa Rica in Spain’s opening game in Qatar 2022.

Last year, Gavi became the youngest ever to represent Spain when he started in the UEFA Nations League semifinal against Italy at 17 years and 62 days. He then broke the record of Angel Zubieta (17y 284days).

