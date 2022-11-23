Germany vs Japan, FIFA World Cup live streaming info: When and where to watch, stats, predicted 11

Germany on Wednesday takes on Japan in a Group E match at the Khalifa International stadium.

Hansi Flick’s side has not been in the best of its form, winning just two out of its last six games. Japan too, come into the game with a similar kind of form with two wins and two draws in its last six games.

Germany suffered a setback even before coming into its opener as it lost winger Leroy Sane to a knee injury. The Bayern Munich player though, will be fit for the second game.

Predicted XI Germany: Neuer; Kehrer, Sule, Rudiger, Raum; Kimmich, Gundogan; Hofmann, Musiala, Gnabry; Muller Japan: Gonda; Sakai, Tomiyasu, Yoshida, Nagatomo; Morita, Endo, Kamada; Ito, Asano, Minamino

Head-to-head Matches: 2 Germany: 1 Japan: 0 Draws: 1 Form guide Germany: D-W-L-D-W Japan: L-W-L-W-D

When will Germany vs Japan match take place?

Germany vs Japan FIFA World Cup will take place on November 23 at 6:30 PM IST at the Khalifa International stadium

Where can I watch Germany vs Japan World Cup match LIVE on TV?

The Germany vs Japan FIFA World Cup match will be telecasted live on the Sports18 Networks.

Where can I live stream Germany vs Japan World Cup match?

Germany vs Japan FIFA World Cup match can be live streamed on JioCinema.