Germany vs Japan, FIFA World Cup live streaming info: When and where to watch, stats, predicted 11

Team Sportstar
23 November, 2022 10:19 IST
Germany’s Manuel Neuer and coach Hansi Flick during training.

Germany’s Manuel Neuer and coach Hansi Flick during training. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

GER vs JAP: All you need to know about the FIFA World Cup Group E clash between Germany and Japan.

Germany on Wednesday takes on Japan in a Group E match at the Khalifa International stadium.

Hansi Flick’s side has not been in the best of its form, winning just two out of its last six games. Japan too, come into the game with a similar kind of form with two wins and two draws in its last six games.

Germany suffered a setback even before coming into its opener as it lost winger Leroy Sane to a knee injury. The Bayern Munich player though, will be fit for the second game.

Predicted XI
Germany: Neuer; Kehrer, Sule, Rudiger, Raum; Kimmich, Gundogan; Hofmann, Musiala, Gnabry; Muller
Japan: Gonda; Sakai, Tomiyasu, Yoshida, Nagatomo; Morita, Endo, Kamada; Ito, Asano, Minamino
Head-to-head
Matches: 2
Germany: 1
Japan: 0
Draws: 1
Form guide
Germany: D-W-L-D-W
Japan: L-W-L-W-D

When will Germany vs Japan  match take place?

Germany vs Japan FIFA World Cup will take place on November 23 at 6:30 PM IST at the Khalifa International stadium

Where can I watch Germany vs Japan  World Cup match LIVE on TV?

The Germany vs Japan FIFA World Cup match will be telecasted live on the Sports18 Networks.

Where can I live stream Germany vs Japan World Cup match?

Germany vs Japan FIFA World Cup match can be live streamed on JioCinema.

