Two goals from Mohammed Kudus and one from Mohammed Salisu saw Ghana beat South Korea 3-2 in the FIFA World Cup Group H match at the Education City Stadium on Monday.

It was the World Cup match win for the Black Stars since June, 2010, when it beat Serbia 1-0 in South Africa.

Tonight however, Ghana stole the win from the brink of defeat after Cho Gue-Sung scored two quick goals for South Korea, making it 2-2 early on, in the second half.

However, Kudus, who had come close to scoring in the opening match against Portugal and had found the net in the first-half, came to the rescue of Ghana scoring a decisive goal, propelling his side to second on the table.

Ghana came into the match needing nothing less than a win after Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal beat the African side 3-2 in its World Cup opener. With the win, it will have an assurance to make the cut, beyond the group stage for the first time since 2010

More to follow.