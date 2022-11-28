News

Ghana rides on Kudus’ brace to beat South Korea 3-2 in the FIFA World Cup 2022

Two goals from Mohammed Kudus and one from Mohammed Salisu saw Ghana beat South Korea 3-2 in the FIFA World Cup Group H match at the Education City Stadium on Monday.

Team Sportstar
28 November, 2022 20:31 IST
28 November, 2022 20:31 IST
Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus celebrates after scoring his sides third goal during the World Cup group H soccer match between South Korea and Ghana, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.

Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus celebrates after scoring his sides third goal during the World Cup group H soccer match between South Korea and Ghana, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: Luca Bruno

Two goals from Mohammed Kudus and one from Mohammed Salisu saw Ghana beat South Korea 3-2 in the FIFA World Cup Group H match at the Education City Stadium on Monday.

Two goals from Mohammed Kudus and one from Mohammed Salisu saw Ghana beat South Korea 3-2 in the FIFA World Cup Group H match at the Education City Stadium on Monday.

It was the World Cup match win for the Black Stars since June, 2010, when it beat Serbia 1-0 in South Africa.

Tonight however, Ghana stole the win from the brink of defeat after Cho Gue-Sung scored two quick goals for South Korea, making it 2-2 early on, in the second half.

However, Kudus, who had come close to scoring in the opening match against Portugal and had found the net in the first-half, came to the rescue of Ghana scoring a decisive goal, propelling his side to second on the table.

Ghana came into the match needing nothing less than a win after Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal beat the African side 3-2 in its World Cup opener. With the win, it will have an assurance to make the cut, beyond the group stage for the first time since 2010

More to follow.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Wednesdays With WV: Sridharan Sriram
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us