Japan and Croatia remained level 1-1 on score after 120 minutes of play in the Round of 16 match at the Al Janoub Stadium.

The two then proceeded for a penalty shootout, the first in Qatar 2022. For Japan, Shuichi Gonda defended the goal while Croatia was at the mercy of Dominik Livakovic.

Japan’s Gonda has saved a total of 10 penalties in his career. Nine of the 10 have been in the J1 League, Japan’s top flight tournament. He has saved the only remaining attempt in the cup competition in Japan.

On the international stage, Gonda last faced a penalty against Germany’s Ilkay Gundogan in the World Cup 2022 group stage. He could not manage to save it.

Overall, the Japan keeper has managed 35 non-saved penalties.

Croatia’s Dominik Livakovic has saved 14 penalties in his career, one of them coming against Feyenoord Rotterdam in the Europa League in 2020.

In his entire career, he has let 40 attempts go past him in penalties.

His last three failed attempts have come in the Champions League. Interestingly, two of those goals were scored by AC Milan’s Olivier Giroud.

On Monday, Livakovic put up a better show as Croatia beat Japan 3-1 on penalties.