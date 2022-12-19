Messi becomes first player to win two Golden Ball awards after Argentina wins FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Lionel Messi became the first player to win two Golden Ball awards, having won the first won in 2014. He won his second at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Qatar on Sunday.

Messi, having declared mid-tournament that FIFA World Cup 2022 will be his last WC, ended his ‘last dance’ winning the title against France and getting his second Golden Ball award.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward scored his first goal against Saudi Arabia in the first match for Argentina in Qatar 2022.

He went on to score a stunner against Mexico, while put Argentina back on level terms in the final, with an extra-time equaliser, forcing the match into penalty shootouts.

Since the award was officially introduced in 1982, Lionel Messi is the only player to win the Golden Ball twice at the World Cup (2014, 2022).

Argentina won its their third World Cup trophy (1978, 1986, 2022), 36 years after the last time to become only the fourth country to three or more World Cups and the only country to win three titles.

