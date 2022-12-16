Lionel Messi missed Argentina’s training session on Thursday, raising concerns over his fitness just days ahead of the FIFA World Cup clash against defending champion France.

Injury concerns have clouded La Albiceleste’s talisman after he was seen clutching his hamstring during the final minutes of the semifinal game against Croatia on Tuesday.

According to Argentinian news agency Clarin, Messi was with Papu Gomez, Lautaro Martinez and other players who started the semifinal, taking part in a recovery session.

The 35-year-old has had an outstanding World Cup run and is one of the contenders for this edition’s Golden Boot, tied with France’s Kylian Mbappe at five goals. The PSG star also has three assists under his belt in six appearances for Argentina.

Additionally, with his fifth goal in Qatar, he surpassed Gabriel Batistuta as the top La Albiceleste scorer at World Cups, netting 11 times.

Messi is playing at his fifth World Cup, surpassing the four of Diego Maradona and Javier Mascherano.

Earlier this week, Messi confirmed that this will be his last World Cup. “I feel very happy, to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final,” Messi told Argentine media outlet Diario Deportivo Ole.