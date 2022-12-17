France manager Didier Deschamps refused to offer any definite answer on whether Karim Benzema could play Sunday’s FIFA World Cup 2022 final against Argentina. Benzema, who sustained an injury before the World Cup, recovered as he featured in Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw against Leganes earlier this week.

Also Read | Messi misses training ahead of Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup final

“I don’t really want to answer that question,” Deschamps said when asked about Ballon D’Or winner Benzema in the press conference.

“Next question. I do apologise,” he added.

Benzema, meanwhile, dismissed his chance of playing with a message on Instagram. “I’m not interested,” he wrote.

The Real Madrid centre-forward, who missed France’s 2018 World Cup win for his alleged role in a sex-tape scandal, had suffered a muscle tear in his left thigh during a training session.

In the Qatar World Cup, France, despite missing key players like Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante, and Benzema, became only the seventh country in the 92-year history of the tournament to make it through to back-to-back finals.

Also Read | France players hit by colds as Argentina World Cup final looms

Ahead of Sunday’s final, however, Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate were among five France players who missed training on Friday as the squad has been affected by the flue.

Earlier this week, three other players — Dayot Upamecano, Adrien Rabiot, and Kingsley Coman — were struck down by illness.