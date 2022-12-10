Netherlands and Argentina, having scored two goals each, couldn’t be separated after 90 minutes of play in Saturday’s FIFA World Cup quarterfinal fixture at the Lusail Stadium, forcing the game into extra-time.

Emiliano Martinez, goalkeeper of La Albiceleste, has a considerable edge over his Dutch counterpart Andries Noppert when it comes to the percentage of penalties saved in their respective careers. While Martinez, 30, has a saving rate of 30.3 goals per 100 when a shot is taken from the spot, Noppert’s figures read 16.6 per cent.

Martinez also carries more experience when it comes to standing as custodian during penalty kicks in regulation time - on 33 occasions compared to a mere six of the 28-year-old Noppert.

In regulation time, for both club and country combined, Martinez is the last goalkeeper to have saved an effort between the two, denying Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha in a Premier League game on October 20. Martinez’s side, Aston Villa, however lost the game with a 3-1 scoreline at full-time. That also happens Martinez’s sole save in 2022.

Peru, during a South America qualifying match for Qatar 2022 against Argentina on October 15, 2021, won a penalty. Martinez, however, saved his side the blushes as he didn’t let Yoshimar Yotun get the ball past him. The White and Sky Blue squad went on to win the game 1-0.

Meanwhile, Noppert has stopped only one effort during penalties in regulation time when in 2019 AC Carpi’s Mattia Vitale failed to hand his side what would have been its only goal that day against Calcio Foggia 1920 in Serie B.