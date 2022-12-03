News

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Senegal coach Cisse ill ahead of game with England

Cisse, who has been ill and has a temperature, also missed team training on Friday. But he is planning to be on the sideline Sunday when Senegal takes on England in the round of 16 at Al Bayt Stadium.

AP
03 December, 2022 20:59 IST
03 December, 2022 20:59 IST
FILE PHOTO: Senegal coach Aliou Cisse.

FILE PHOTO: Senegal coach Aliou Cisse. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Cisse, who has been ill and has a temperature, also missed team training on Friday. But he is planning to be on the sideline Sunday when Senegal takes on England in the round of 16 at Al Bayt Stadium.

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse was unable to attend a news conference a day before his team’s FIFA World Cup game against England because of illness.

Cisse, who has been ill and has a temperature, also missed team training on Friday. But he is planning to be on the sideline Sunday when Senegal takes on England in the round of 16 at Al Bayt Stadium.

Also Read
FIFA World Cup 2022: Who is the Senegal manager at Qatar WC?

“He’s been sick for a couple of days now and he let us take charge of training yesterday with his instructions,” Senegal assistant coach Regis Bogaert said Saturday.

“Hopefully tomorrow he will be able to be on the bench. We are sure that at 10 PM he will be there with the team, for sure.”

England is favoured to progress to the quarterfinals, but Boagaert believes other surprise results at this year’s FIFA World Cup can inspire Senegal.

“The message is a strong one,” he said. “We’ve seen Cameroon can beat Brazil and Tunisia can beat France so we know Senegal can beat England. That’s what we’re aiming for. That’s an important message.”

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup Group G scenarios
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us