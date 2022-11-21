News

FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022: Netherlands strikes late to beat Senegal 2-0

The orange-shirted Dutch fans had been subdued until the late strikes as the Senegalese drums and chants were the dominant sound from the stands for much of the game.

AP
21 November, 2022 23:52 IST
21 November, 2022 23:52 IST
Netherlands’ Davy Klaassen celebrates scoring the side’s second goal.

Netherlands’ Davy Klaassen celebrates scoring the side’s second goal. | Photo Credit: MOLLY DARLINGTON

The orange-shirted Dutch fans had been subdued until the late strikes as the Senegalese drums and chants were the dominant sound from the stands for much of the game.

Cody Gakpo and substitute Davy Klaasen scored late to give the Netherlands a 2-0 victory over Senegal at the World Cup on Monday.

Gakpo rose to glance in a cross by Frenkie de Jong in the 84th minute with the Dutch team’s first effort on target in the Group A game at Al Thumama Stadium. Klaasen added a second right at the end of eight minutes of stoppage time by slotting in after Edouard Mendy only weakly blocked a shot from Memphis Depay.

The orange-shirted Dutch fans had been subdued until the late strikes as the Senegalese drums and chants were the dominant sound from the stands for much of the game. But Senegal’s main problem was predictable: without injured forward Sadio Mane, it couldn’t convert any of its chances.

That was also down to Netherlands goalkeeper Andries Noppert, who made three strong saves to deny the Senegalese in his first game for the national team.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us