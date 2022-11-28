Substitute Niclas Fullkrug’s close range strike late in the second half rescued Germany a valuable 1-1 draw against Spain in a World Cup Group E showdown on Sunday, a result which left the group still wide open.

Alvaro Morata beat his marker and flicked the ball in at the near post past goalkeeper Manuel Neuer following a low cross from Jordi Alba in the 62nd minute to give Spain the lead.

But Fullkrug levelled in the 83rd minute, smashing home a loose ball inside the box.

Spain tops the standings with four points and now needs only a draw in its final Group E game against Japan to progress. A win would send the side through to the knockout round in first place.

Germany, which lost 2-1 in its opener against Japan, is bottom of the table on one point. It needs to win against Costa Rica on Thursday and its hopes then depend on Japan losing. If Japan draws, it would come down to goal difference or goals scored by Germany and Japan.

