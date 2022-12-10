Tite leaves Brazil coach role after World Cup exit

Brazil head coach Tite leaves his role after the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal exit at the hands of Croatia on Saturday.

“End of cycle” said Tite in the post match press conference at the Education City Stadium.

Neymar Jr. opened the scoring in the 105th minute before Bruno Petkovic in the 117th minute to take the game into the shootouts.

The 61-year-old took over Selecao in 2016 and won the Copa America in 2019. Brazil, however, lost in the quarterfinal stages in successive World Cups including the 2018 edition where it lost to Belgium.

More to follow...