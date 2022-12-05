News

Who is Dominik Livakovic, Croatia’s goalkeeper who starred in FIFA World Cup?

Livakovic made his senior debut in 2018 in the UEFA Nations League against England and has 38 caps to his name.

Team Sportstar
05 December, 2022 23:10 IST
Croatia's goalkeeper #01 Dominik Livakovic saves the second penalty shoot-out by Japan's forward #09 Kaoru Mitoma (not pictured) during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Japan and Croatia at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha on December 5, 2022. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

Croatia's goalkeeper #01 Dominik Livakovic saves the second penalty shoot-out by Japan's forward #09 Kaoru Mitoma (not pictured) during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Japan and Croatia at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha on December 5, 2022. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) | Photo Credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT

Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic starred in the team’s penalty shootout with three saves in the win over Japan at the FIFA World Cup at the Aljanoub Stadium on Monday.

Livakovic saved penalties of Kaoru Mitoma, Takumi Minamino and Maya Yoshida in the shootout. In the process, Livakovic became only the third ‘keeper to save three penalties in a shootout at the World Cup after compatriot Danijel Subašić (vs Denmark 2018) and Portugal’s Ricardo (vs England 2006).

The 27-year-old was part of the 2018 Croatia World Cup squad which finished as runner-up but didn’t play a single minute. Livakovic made his senior debut in 2018 in the UEFA Nations League against England and has 38 caps to his name.

Livakovic, who stands at 6’2”, plays for Croatian first divison club Dinamo Zagreb since 2015.

Coming into this match, Livakovic had saved 14 penalties in his career, one of them coming against Feyenoord Rotterdam in the Europa League in 2020.

