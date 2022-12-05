Who is Dominik Livakovic, Croatia’s goalkeeper who starred in FIFA World Cup?

Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic starred in the team’s penalty shootout with three saves in the win over Japan at the FIFA World Cup at the Aljanoub Stadium on Monday.

Livakovic saved penalties of Kaoru Mitoma, Takumi Minamino and Maya Yoshida in the shootout. In the process, Livakovic became only the third ‘keeper to save three penalties in a shootout at the World Cup after compatriot Danijel Subašić (vs Denmark 2018) and Portugal’s Ricardo (vs England 2006).

The 27-year-old was part of the 2018 Croatia World Cup squad which finished as runner-up but didn’t play a single minute. Livakovic made his senior debut in 2018 in the UEFA Nations League against England and has 38 caps to his name.

Livakovic, who stands at 6’2”, plays for Croatian first divison club Dinamo Zagreb since 2015.

Coming into this match, Livakovic had saved 14 penalties in his career, one of them coming against Feyenoord Rotterdam in the Europa League in 2020.