News

Who is Goncalo Ramos - the player who scored first hat-trick of this World Cup in win vs Switzerland

Goncalo Ramos of Portugal scored in the 17th minute of the Round of 16 match against Switzerland to give his team a 1-0 lead in the match.

Team Sportstar
07 December, 2022 00:53 IST
07 December, 2022 00:53 IST
Goncalo Ramos of Portugal celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland at Lusail Stadium.

Goncalo Ramos of Portugal celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland at Lusail Stadium. | Photo Credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Goncalo Ramos of Portugal scored in the 17th minute of the Round of 16 match against Switzerland to give his team a 1-0 lead in the match.

Goncalo Ramos of Portugal, who replaced Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting lineup, scored the first hat-trick of the Qatar World Cup 2022 against the Round of 16 match against Switzerland at the Lusail Stadium.

He opened the scoring in the match and got his first goal in the 17th, his second in the 51st minute and his third in the 67th minute, to give his team a 5-1 lead at the Lusail Stadium.

Portugal finished the match with a 6-1 win and qualified for the World Cup quarterfinals.

Ramos has three goals for Portugal in the World Cup and has six international goals overall at the senior level.

His first goal for his country came in a friendly against Nigeria on November 17, 2022, where Portugal clinched a 4-0 win.

FOLLOW THE PORTUGAL VS SWITZERLAND MATCH LIVE

Ramos, who plays for Benfica in the Primeira Liga (Portuguese League), has 14 goals and six assists for his club this season across all competitions.

Ramos is also the top scorer in his league, with nine goals in 11 appearances.

He has scored 20 goals for Benfica overall in 45 appearances at the senior level.

A product of Benfica’s youth academy, he rose through the ranks and has established himself as one of the important names in the senior team.

Goncalo Ramos - Goalscoring record for Portugal at all levels
Portugal U17 - One goal in nine appearances.
Portugal U18 - No goals in two appearances.
Portugal U19 - Nine goals in 15 appearances.
Portugal U20 - No goals in two appearances
Portugal U21 - 14 goals in 18 appearances
Portugal senior team: Six goals in six appearances.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup Group G scenarios
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us