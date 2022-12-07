Goncalo Ramos of Portugal, who replaced Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting lineup, scored the first hat-trick of the Qatar World Cup 2022 against the Round of 16 match against Switzerland at the Lusail Stadium.

He opened the scoring in the match and got his first goal in the 17th, his second in the 51st minute and his third in the 67th minute, to give his team a 5-1 lead at the Lusail Stadium.

Portugal finished the match with a 6-1 win and qualified for the World Cup quarterfinals.

Ramos has three goals for Portugal in the World Cup and has six international goals overall at the senior level.

His first goal for his country came in a friendly against Nigeria on November 17, 2022, where Portugal clinched a 4-0 win.

Ramos, who plays for Benfica in the Primeira Liga (Portuguese League), has 14 goals and six assists for his club this season across all competitions.

Ramos is also the top scorer in his league, with nine goals in 11 appearances.

He has scored 20 goals for Benfica overall in 45 appearances at the senior level.

A product of Benfica’s youth academy, he rose through the ranks and has established himself as one of the important names in the senior team.