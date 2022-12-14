News

Who will Argentina play in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final?

Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 in the semifinal of the FIFA World Cup to enter the final for the first time since 2014, at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Team Sportstar
14 December, 2022 02:25 IST
Lionel Messi celebrates after winning the FIFA World Cup semifinal against Croatia at the Lusail Stadium on Wednesday.

Lionel Messi celebrates after winning the FIFA World Cup semifinal against Croatia at the Lusail Stadium on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Lionel Messi gave Argentina the lead in the 34th minute, scoring from the spot, after Julian Alvarez was fouled by Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic. Alvarez, who has already impressed with Manchester City had his shot to fame in this match when he score five minutes later, doubling the lead before the half-time.

Messi’s magic continued to amuse Croats as he delivered one of the best assists of the tournament to Alvarez, who scored his brace nine minutes after the hour mark, to put the competition to bed.

The win took Argentina into the FIFA World Cup final for the first time since 2014 and its sixth final overall.

It will face either France or Morocco, who will play the next semifinal at the Al Bayt Stadium.

