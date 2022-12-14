Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 in the semifinal of the FIFA World Cup to enter the final for the first time since 2014, at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Lionel Messi gave Argentina the lead in the 34th minute, scoring from the spot, after Julian Alvarez was fouled by Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic. Alvarez, who has already impressed with Manchester City had his shot to fame in this match when he score five minutes later, doubling the lead before the half-time.

Messi’s magic continued to amuse Croats as he delivered one of the best assists of the tournament to Alvarez, who scored his brace nine minutes after the hour mark, to put the competition to bed.

The win took Argentina into the FIFA World Cup final for the first time since 2014 and its sixth final overall.

It will face either France or Morocco, who will play the next semifinal at the Al Bayt Stadium.

More to follow.