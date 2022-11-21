News

Youngest goalscorers for England at the FIFA World Cup after Bellingham and Saka score

Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka scored two quick goals against Iran in the FIFA World Cup 2022, to have their name in the history books of English football.

Team Sportstar
21 November, 2022 19:28 IST
England’s Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring the second goal with Jude Bellingham in the FIFA World Cup game against Iran in Qatar.

England’s Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring the second goal with Jude Bellingham in the FIFA World Cup game against Iran in Qatar. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Jude Bellingham, at 19 years and 145 days, became the second youngest England player at the FIFA World Cup when he scored against Iran, making his debut goal for the Three Lions all the more immortal.

Minutes later, Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka joined the party with the second goal for Gareth Southgate’s side, also making it to the list fir the youngest goal scorers for England in a FIFA World Cup.

Here is the list for the five youngest goal scorers for the Three Lions in the World Cup:

Michael Owen: 18y, 190 days, England vs. Romania, 1998

Michael Owen: 18y, 198 days, England vs. Argentina, 1998

Jude Bellingham: 19 years, 145 days, England vs Iran, 2022

Bukayo Saka: 21 years, 88 days, England vs Iran, 2022

Dele Alli 22y, 87 days, England vs. Sweden, 2018

Gareth Southgate has seen the rise of young forwards under him in charge of the National team and the two goals, along with a third one from Raheem Sterling will allow England enough breathing space to experiment with the squad in the second half.

