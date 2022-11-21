Jude Bellingham, at 19 years and 145 days, became the second youngest England player at the FIFA World Cup when he scored against Iran, making his debut goal for the Three Lions all the more immortal.

Minutes later, Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka joined the party with the second goal for Gareth Southgate’s side, also making it to the list fir the youngest goal scorers for England in a FIFA World Cup.

Here is the list for the five youngest goal scorers for the Three Lions in the World Cup:

Michael Owen: 18y, 190 days, England vs. Romania, 1998

Michael Owen: 18y, 198 days, England vs. Argentina, 1998

Jude Bellingham: 19 years, 145 days, England vs Iran, 2022

Bukayo Saka: 21 years, 88 days, England vs Iran, 2022

Dele Alli 22y, 87 days, England vs. Sweden, 2018

Gareth Southgate has seen the rise of young forwards under him in charge of the National team and the two goals, along with a third one from Raheem Sterling will allow England enough breathing space to experiment with the squad in the second half.